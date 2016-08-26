A road to the smart city

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT NETWORK

“The area stretching from the trifurcated junction near the Ponte de Linhares on the Panaji side, up to Portais, connected by Rua de Ourém, is actually the region from where the expanse of the capital city began,” says Vasco Pinho, a Goan historian well-known for his snapshots of Indo-Portuguese history.

Looking at the importance of this entire area, one should not be surprised over its selection for the development under the Smart City Mission of the Union Ministry of Urban Development. In fact, when the Central Ministry came out with the proposal for all cities around the country, selected under the Smart City Mission, to initially develop a model road, a model junction and a model park in their respective jurisdiction, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) – Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd – formed to handle the Panaji Smart City project, chose the particular area for the purpose.

It would therefore be interesting to delve into the pages of history to find facts related to Rua de Ourém and its adjoining areas.

“The entire region has a rich history,” informs Pinho, while revealing that Ponte de Linhares, a stone bridge across the creek in the region, which was constructed by Jesuit architects with Roman-styled arches, culminates at the trifurcated junction selected for development. “This junction, on one side had Rua do Guethal running up till Casa da Moeda or the Mint House,” he adds, pointing out that on this road there existed Obras Públicas or the Public Works Department, and later joined by Repartição de Abastecimento de Água or Water Resources Department.

“The second road from the junction known as Rua Velha – the first road of the capital city – went up to the building of Contadoria or Fazenda, which houses Accounts Department,” Pinho informs, stating that the Correios Centrais or the central post office, which later became Correios, Telégrafos e Telefones, with the addition of telegraph and telephone services, was and still is located along Rua Velha. “Interestingly, this building was previously used to house a police station, and before that a tobacco depot,” he briefs.

According to Pinho, the third road from this particular junction, constructed during the last quarter of the 19th century, ran along the existing creek, initially known as Rua Nova. “Later, Rua Nova was rechristened as Rua do Visconde de Ourém, after the Portuguese Governor in Goa, José Januário Lapa – the 94th Governor (1851-1855) – who carried the title Visconde de Vila Nova de Ourém,” the historian maintains, revealing that Vila Nova de Ourém is a town in the district of Santarém in Portugal, and it even has a ward named Fontainhas. “With the passing of time, Rua do Visconde de Ourém came to be known as just Rua de Ourém,” he observes.

Rua de Ourém, which extends till Portais – virtually meaning sluice gate, – has a marshy land on one side, with rich mangroves growing along the Esteiro de Fontainhas or Fontainhas Creek. This marshy land, which has been reclaimed and used to construct the buildings of the Goa Handicrafts Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, was a vacant area till 1980s, and was even used by the circus owners to temporarily camp and put the circus tents.

Coming out with more fascinating information, Pinho says that a Portuguese prince, Infante D Afonso, who came down to Goa to settle some problem involving the Ranes, travelled along the Rua de Ourém, and was received by a member of the illustrious Dempo family, who held the title Barão de St Cruz. “The Four Pillars, which were constructed to mark the event, are located just beyond Rua de Ourém,” he informs.

Speaking further, the city-based historian mentions that the 1.38 kms long Rua de Ourém has a gentle curve near present day ‘Avanti’, which was known as ‘meia laranja’ or gentle curve. “This road was then broadened around 1920s or 1930s,” he notes.

One of the earliest structures to come up along the Rua de Ourém was the old yellow building of People’s High School – the old residence of the historiographer, Felipe Nery Xavier – way back in 1936, which has been demolished some years ago to make way for new construction. Another educational institution, Mary Immaculate Girl’s High School, which arrived as Escola da Imaculada Conceição/ Girls High School, in an old building, along Rua de Ourém, had its new edifice by 1971, and still stands along this road.

Today, with a facelift being planned for the trifurcated junction as well as the Rua de Ourém, besides a park proposed to be set up on the eastern margin of the creek, near the under-construction bridge connecting Mala to the Patto Complex, the development of the area has come full circle. The completion of the project, no doubt will lead to a more elegant Rua de Ourém, so as to become a striking road in the smart city of Panaji.

People’s own project

“The development of model road, model junction and model park, in the Rua de Ourém region, to be undertaken under the Smart City project will have direct participation of the citizens and experts like architects, which will not only give Panjimites a sense of belonging to this project, but also a feeling of ownership about this public infrastructure,” informed the city legislator, Sidharth Kunkalienkar.

“We have decided on this area for development, as an initial part of the Smart City project because, it is situated at the entrance of the capital city, and more importantly, it still carries the old charm of Panaji, including the edifices with Latin architecture,” he added, pointing out that besides hot-mixing of the roads, the particular area has not had much development in the past.

Speaking further, the city MLA stated that design concepts have been invited for the project from public domain, including architectural firms, with prizes worth

`1 lakh, `30,000 and `20,000 being offered to the top three entries. “We will accept the entries till October 2016, and then after selecting the best of ideas, prepare a related proposal to be sent to the Central government for funding,” he added, maintaining that the consultants would also be hired at a later stage, to fine tune the drawings and designs.

Kunkalienkar also stated that an attractive garden would come up in an available space of 1,300 sq mts, near Neugi Nagar, in the vicinity of the new bridge coming up over the Ourém Creek.

“We have kept all options open for this development, but would function within the rules and laws pertaining to heritage/ conservation zone,” Kunkalienkar, who also heads the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) maintained, adding that the area would soon be a striking location, in the city.

Incidentally, the Economic Development Corporation has 10 per cent stake in the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) – Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd – formed to handle the Panaji Smart City project.