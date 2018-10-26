A push to make way for western bypass project

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

State advocate general Dattaprasad Lawande has informed the High Court of Bombay at Goa that the owners of the houses, which are to be demolished to make way for the western bypass project, have been resisting relocation though the government has made provision for their shifting in 15 flats as a temporary arrangement.

Lawande warned that if there is no co-operation from the house occupants then the state may eventually have to resort to coercive measures.

The submission from the advocate general came during a hearing on a suo motu public interest litigation initiated by the High Court following a news report headlined ‘Margao western bypass project in limbo for last 14 years’ and appeared in this paper.

He told the division bench of the High Court hearing the matter that the notice for shifting the occupants of the houses will be pasted on their doors giving them time to shift within specific period.

In case the house occupants resist their relocation then the government will have to resort to coercive measures, he added.

The division bench of the High Court, comprising Justice N M Jamdar and Prithviraj K Chavan, had also observed that work on a ring road has been held up primarily because the people whose structures fall along the bypass project alignment have not been rehabilitated.

Lawande also said that as far as the work of the ring road is concerned, the completion has been held up because of the dispute among the occupants of certain structures along a very small stretch of the road.

The bench directed the government to give details on the execution of the work in the next hearing to be held after four weeks.

The advocate general in an earlier hearing had informed the court that the issue as to how to speed up the road construction work and rehabilitation would be considered and a solution to the issue would be found out in the best possible manner.

He had also said that one of the solutions was to direct the people having dispute to get the matter resolved through a competent forum.