A Practical Mindset

By Tensing Rodrigues*

It is more than a month since the night of the demonetisation tsunami. The days that followed were rather traumatic for everyone including me and my family, friends. Probably on the second day or day after that I got rid of now useless notes in the cash deposit machine at SBI. But that was only the beginning of the problem. Fortunately my habit of leaving bits of loose cash in umpteen drawers helped me to tide over the crunch initially. Then came the rounds of the ATMs and the patient wait in unending queues.

Let me be frank. I was unable to say whether I agreed with what the government had done. I kept my fingers crossed and my lips tight. Difficult for a person who has spent a lifetime ‘teaching’ Economics and who still does a column on finance. But really I did not know. It is one thing to discuss the pros and cons of an economic policy or action academically or politically and quite another to sincerely support or oppose it on the ground. Probably the hard training in equanimity that life had given me over the years came to my rescue, simply saying ‘this too will pass.’

Today the things have relatively eased. But in the meantime, I have been able to learn from the experiences shared by so many people. And I feel today I am not as confused as I was a month back. By intent or otherwise, today I can see demonetisation doing some good to the common investor as far as his or her management of personal finance goes. As my English teacher used to say, “no pain no gain.” Let me mention at least one gain. The purpose is if you have still not got the gain go and grab it.

But before that let me suggest to you an attitudinal change. Because, without that change, life will continue to be problematic whether demonetisation or no demonetisation. Let me illustrate with a simple example. Print media, television and the online and offline gossip lamented about the people fainting while waiting in queues at the ATMs. What should have been the most obvious response to that problem? No lamentation or condemnation of Mr. Modi, however passionate, could reduce the heat of the sun or provide relief to the suffering. A glass of chilled water could. If we were really concerned for the suffering multitude, impromptu shades should have come up in front of the ATMs and cool water should have been made available to the people. When our ‘monxeponn’ and our objectivity play by our political affinities we lose the moral right to condemn wrong. Therefore the need for an attitudinal change.

During my regular sorties to the ATMs, I came across several men and women, who were learning to use the debit card ab initio. It was irritating to see them wasting time as so many waited. But I reminded myself that I am witnessing a positive development, and that I need to wholeheartedly support it, even if it means waiting at the ATM a little longer. All the talk of empowerment and inclusiveness is empty rhetoric if we cannot contribute just this much for it. This is the gain: spread of use of debit cards. The development though forced by circumstances, goes even beyond that.

Many small establishments have now started making available card swiping machines. This is not as difficult as we may believe; in Chennai, even before the cash crunch, the small vegetable vendors had POS machines. The only thing that can retard the use of debit cards and POS machines is our choice to be not transparent. Some days back, we happened to be dining at a reputed restaurant in South Goa where an average bill does not fall below Rs 5,000. When it was time to pay the waiter said that their card swiping machine does not work. I suppose that is self-explanatory.

Recently I stumbled upon a video about a village in India where all transactions are cashless. Most of the villagers are dairy farmers who supply milk to the collection centre in the village. The payment gets instantly credited to their account. When they buy things at the local grocery shops all that they need to do is send an SMS, whereby the paymentgets transferred from their account to that of the grocer. The system is implemented by ICICI Bank. If a backward village inhabited by hardly literate people can do this, why can’t highly literate citizens in Goa adopt it?

You may say that video is a publicity stunt. Makes no difference. For such a system is very much possible technology needs to go beyond Facebook and WhatsGossip. When the cash crunch was made desperate by the availability of Rs. 2000 note only I was wondering why we cannot have a system where you pay a Rs 2000 note to a shopkeeper in the municipal market and then buy from any shopkeeper in the market for the next several days? That should have been on the top of the mind of the Shopkeepers Association. No, we choose to grumble about loss of business and we enjoy arguing over who is to be blamed for the mess. Do I need to repeat the probable reason?

If we fail to make the best of the adversity, and move one step ahead of it, we will indeed be faced with adversities at every step. Today is Goa’s Independence Day; not a bad occasion to make a resolution.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com