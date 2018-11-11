A playwright with a difference

In the tiatr field for the past 25 years, Pal Soares is a playwright who believes in quality scripts, with a focus on social values and good morals. His new tiatr ‘Thank You God’ releases on November 11, finds NT BUZZ

JP Pereira

Hailing from Utorda, Salcete, from a family of doctors, teachers and priests, Pal Soares chose instead to pursue his childhood dream of presenting his plays on the Konkani stage. His journey began when he assisted Vitorino Pereira, one of the better writers of Konkani khell tiatr, to write down the script for the non-stop show was ‘Nichev’ in which he was also offered a small role. Post this, Soares began writing one act plays and was a regular participant in the All Goa Competition that was held in Utorda. In those days he also presented folk plays on All India Radio and was a part of many folk plays by Vitorino Pereira, which were broadcast on AIR.

After clearing SSC through St Anthony’s High School, Majorda, the people from his village encouraged him to write a play. And in 1996, he released ‘Somazacho Dusman’, a non-stop show with veteran Pascoal Rebello as the main artiste. The show was staged in six places. He has done another six non- stop shows since then with ‘Jivea Rupan Dev’ being one of the big hits.

Soares then left for the Middle East to earn a better living. But the love for Konkani tiatr never ended. He would return for the holidays and present a tiatr, during his vacations. ‘Zago’ was his first tiatr, a change from the non-stop format. This was followed by eight impressive and well written dramas. Now, Soares, is all set to release his new tiatr titled ‘Thank You God’. This is the second release of this tiatr. ‘Thank You God’ was in fact first released in 2017 but due to circumstances beyond his control, had to be stopped. The show will now open on November 11, 2018 at Ribandar, with a well chosen cast.

‘Thank You God’ revolves around a widow with two sons and a daughter. The elder son is married to a foreigner, the younger son has a secret to hide, and the daughter wishes to marry a differently-abled man. The show follows the disclosure of the secret, the outcome of the sister’s marriage and the older son’s deed. Speaking about why he chose the title ‘Thank You God’, Soares discloses that for anything that we receive or are blessed with, we should thank God, because everything is a gift. In this drama, the family thanks God for the way things turn out for all of them.

Having directed some of the topmost stars in his various plays, Soares is especially grateful to Felcy and Aplon who helped him in many of his earlier dramas, and to Jessica, who always admired the scripts of this writer and was always the heroine. In fact, the roles were usually written with her in mind. Godwin Afonso, usually plays major roles in most of his dramas and has been involved in the betterment of the shows.

Elaborating on the current trends in tiatr, Soares feels that writers and directors of Konkani drama are releasing too many shows in a year.

One show in a year as opposed to the current trend of doing three shows, he believes, is ideal to ensure quality tiatr. Stressing on this further, Soares illustrates the example of veterans like the late C Alvares, Prem Kumar and M Boyer, who would release one show a year and the audience would eagerly await to watch these tiatrs.

Today, he observes, there are so many shows and the audience is dwindling. Only a few run houseful and the quality of the scripts and direction has reduced, although new technology has been introduced in Konkani drama.

He also adds, some writers and directors cannot even write a single line, but purchase scripts written by others and present these, as their own.

He does however have a high regard for some of the tiatrs presented at the Kala Academy Tiatr Competition and advises tiatr lovers to try catching these shows and not make their choice depending on the cast, comedians or directors.

Meanwhile, Pal already has a theme for his next tiatr, which is likely be released in 2019.