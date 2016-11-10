A peek into best of world cinema of IFFI 2016

The 47th IFFI will showcase best of international cinema including twelve winners from this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Also there are close to 25 films from different countries which are their respective entries at next year’s Oscars

Sachin Chatte

The line up for the 47th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) [which will be held from November 20 to November 28] has been announced. Over the years, all the other challenging issues not withstanding, Asia’s oldest film festival has constantly delivered the best of world cinema and this year is no different.

The duration of the festival has been cut short from ten days to eight, excluding the opening ceremony, so the focus seems to be on quality rather than quantity.

Since it was introduced a few years ago, the Festival Kaleidoscope and Masterstrokes section have been showcasing the best of cinema by master film makers and films that have been making waves at various festivals around the globe.

Among the notable films in the section this year are twelve winners from the Cannes Film Festival. Ken Loach’s Palm D’Or winner ‘I, Daniel Blake’, about a single mother and middle aged man living on state welfare will be a major attraction along with Romanian film maker Cristian Mungiu’s ‘Graduation’ for which he won the Best Director award. The other mentionable in the category are Ashgar Farhadi’s ‘The Salesman’ (Best actor Shahab Hosseini and Best Screenplay for Farhadi), Finnish film ‘The Happiest Day In The Life Of Olli Mäki’ (Un Certain Regard award winner and Finland’s entry at the 2017 Oscars), Xavier Dolan’s ‘It’s Only The End Of The World’ (Winner of the Grand Prix and the Ecumenical Jury Prize), Lebanese film ‘Tramontane’ (Winner of the Grand Golden Rail Award).

Danis Tanovic of ‘No Man’s Land’ fame returns with ‘Death in Sarajevo’ which won the FIPRESCI and Silver Bear at Berlin; the Golden Bear winner, the Italian film ‘Fire At Sea’, a documentary about the island of Lampedusa which is at the centre of the migrant crisis in Europe, is also a part of IFFI this year. The other winners from Berlin include ‘Fukushima Mon Amour’ (C.I.C.A.E. Award, Panorama), Mia Hansen-Løve’s Best Director award winning ‘Things to Come’, ‘The Commune’ (Best actress, Trine Dyrholm) and ‘Hedi’ (Best First Feature Award for Mohamed Ben Attia)

Elite Zexer’s ‘Sand Storm’ which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance will be among the top picks at IFFI this year and the other notable from the Utah is Miles Joris-Peyrafitte ‘As You Are’.

The other films in the section are the Saudi Arabian light weight love story ‘Barakah meets Barakah’ which is their entry at the Oscars, Mohamed Diab’s terrific Egyptian film ‘Clash’, which is about people representing two different ideologies caught in one police van. Romanian film maker Christi Piu’s family drama ‘Sieranevada’ which is the official submission of Romania for the Best Foreign Language Film category of the 89th Academy Awards in 2017.

In fact, there are close to 25 films from different countries which are their respective entries at next year’s Oscars, last year the count stood at 26, which shows that IFFI consistently gets films which go beyond the top festival circuit.

Russia’s ‘Paradise’ (director Andrei Konchalovsky) which also won the Silver Lion at Berlin, Serbia’s ‘Train drivers diary’ (direcctor Milos Radovic), South Korea’s ‘Age of Shadows’ (director Jee-Woon Kim) which will also be the closing film at IFFI, are some of the notable Oscar submissions.

IFFI will open with ‘Afterimage’, the legendary Polish maker Andrzej Wajda’s last film, which he made at the age of 90. In fact, there is also a Special Tribute to Wajda and his acclaimed films like ‘Ashes and Diamonds’, ‘Man of Iron’, ‘Katyn’ and ‘The Promised Land’ will be screened.

The festival will also pay a tribute to the path breaking Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami with seven of his films including ‘The Wind Will Carry Us’, ‘Through the Olive Trees’, ‘Taste of Cherry’ and ‘Shirin’.

Robert Yeoman the regular collaborator of Wes Anderson and Oscar nominee for ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ will be conducting a Masterclass and that could well be the highlight for students of cinema at IFFI.

The other films to look forward to are Pablo Larrain’s ‘Neruda’, an outstanding film about a police inspector’s pursuit of the famous poet and maverick Chilean film maker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s autobiographical film, ‘Endless Poetry’ – which may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

For more than a decade now, the Indian Panorama section has hardly delivered any pleasant surprises – they stick to the tried and tested films and how ‘Airlift’ and ‘Sultan’ could get precedence over several other entries like Raam Reddy’s ‘Thithi’ for example, remains a Sherlockian mystery.

The Prize money offered at IFFI is approximately $200.000 which is among the highest in the world. In the competition section, only films that have never before been screened in India are selected and the Russian film ‘The Student’, ‘Rauf’ (Turkey), Radu Jude’s (who gave us the superlative ‘Aferim’ last year) ‘Scarred Hearts’, are films to look forward to.

Country Focus

The country focus at IFFI 2016 will be South Korea and some contemporary Korean film like ‘Coin Locker Girl’, ‘The Shameless’, ‘The World of Us’, ‘Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet’, ‘Assassination’ and ‘The Tunnel’ will be screened.