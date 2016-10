A new controversy has arisen in Nirankal village of Ponda taluka. The villagers led by the Sarpanch has demolish 13 huts of vanarmare – the tribe of monkey killers – who have been staying in this village for 40 years. As there is no legal sanctity for this action, the Goa Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of it. It has asked for urgent reports from the Chief Secretary as well as the police department.

