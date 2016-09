A new controversy has arisen in Fatorda constituency over independent MLA Vijai Sardesai’s alleged remarks on the scheduled tribes

A new controversy has arisen in Fatorda constituency over independent MLA Vijai Sardesai’s alleged remarks on the scheduled tribes. Congress has demanded apology from Vijai for making a statement that Saraswat students are adversely affected due to reservations given to the ST community. Vijai has however denied making any such statement.