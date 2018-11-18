A new addition to Konkani love songs

Sanguem-based musician Edmund Gomes recently released a Konkani love song ‘Kalliz Mhojem’. In conversation with NT BUZZ

VENITA GOMES| NT BUZZ

With several songs themed on love and romance in Konkani, musician Edmund Gomes has another addition to the list. His latest single ‘Kalliz Mhojem’ which is a slow ballad narrates a tale of love, faith and trust.

“I have been composing several tunes for various occasions. This particular one was composed long ago for my friend’s wedding, but I never got a chance to use it,” says Edmund. While going through his archives, he happened to hear this tune and decided to add lyrics and convert it into a music video. “Though there are many Konkani love songs, I decided to give this song a new and a modern touch. The whole idea was to have a song through which the Goan audience could connect to easily,” says Edmund. The music video features Vrinda Valankie Vaz and Edmund in the lead.

The lyrics for the song are written by Agnelo Fernandes, Apolonario Gomes and Edmund Gomes. The cinematography for the video had been done by Franky Fernandes (Joyz New Toy) with photography by Jude Silveria. The video which was done over a span on two months was shot at various locations like Panaji, Betul etc.

After its release on social networking sites, the video has managed to gain many views and downloads.

Edmund popularly known by his stage name ‘EDM GOMES’ currently plays as a DJ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda during Indian Super League (ISL) matches. He was also part of the two much loved Konkani hits songs ‘Tiki Taka’ (Vamos Goa) and ‘Ole Ola Forca Goa’. Edmund wishes to continue giving good music to the Goan audience.