A musical weekend

38th edition of Surashree Kesarbai Kerkar Sangeet Samaroha will be held from November 2 to 4 at Kala Academy, Panaji. NT BUZZ brings you the details

NT BUZZ

Minister for Art and Culture, Govind Gaude has announced that the 38th edition of Surashree Kesarbai Kerkar Sangeet Samaroha will focus on new talent and will be a treat to classical music lovers.

On November 2 at 10:30 a.m. a curtain raiser, a symposium on ‘Indian Classical Music And Its Aesthetics’ will be underway featuring Dinkar Panshikar, Vidhyadhar Vyas and Ajay Pohankar and moderated by music critic Mukund Sangoram.

The event will be inaugurated by Minister for Art and Culture, Govind Gaude on November 2, 5:45 p.m. at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir. This will be followed by a classical vocal concert by Ustad Arshad Ali Khan from Kolkata and a santoor instrumental concert by Satish Vyas, a disciple of santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma.

On November 3 the session will start at 10 a.m. with a classical vocal recital by Goan singer Veena Mopkar followed by a vocal concert presented by exponent of Jaipur Atrauli gharana and disciple of Kishori Amonkar, Arun Dravid and a harmonium solo concert by Vishwanath Kanhere.

The evening session will begin at 4 p.m. with a classical vocal concert by Agra gharana vocalist Bharathi Prathap, disciple of Vidushi Lalith Rao. Dhanashree Pandit Rai, senior disciple of Shobha Gurtu will present thumri vocal concert followed by classical vocal rendition by Kirana gharana vocalist Arnab Chatterjee. The concluding concert will be a sitar recital by Kushal Das.

Gwalior gharana vocalist, Shobha Choudhary will present a vocal concert on November 4 at 10 a.m. followed by a concert by Bhendibazar gharana vocalist Anuradha Kuber and later a concert presented by Padma Shri awardee Ustad Moinuddin Khan on the sarangi.

The evening session will begin with the young Goan Sandesh Khedekar presenting a classical vocal recital followed by a vocal concert by Ustad Waseem Ahmed Khan of the Agra gharana. Gwalior gharana vocalist, Kedar Narayan Bodas, will later present classical vocal recital.

The festival will conclude with an instrumental jugalbandi concert with the tabla and mridangam by Kumar Bose and Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam.