A musical evening with Jesus

After two successful editions of Son Born, Caritas Goa is all set to organise the third edition on Monday, December 18 at Saligao Church premises. Conceptualised by AOC musicals, Son Born is a four-hour musical concert of praise, worship, surrender and grace. NT BUZZ brings you the details

SHERAS FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Christmas is just around the corner and people have already begun their preparations to welcome child Jesus. Churches begin immediate preparation for Christmas from December 17. Honouring the feast of Nativity – the birth of Jesus Christ, the third edition of Son Born, a four hour musical concert of praise, worship, surrender and grace will be held on December 18.

Organised by Caritas Goa and conceptualised by AOC musicals the concert is dedicated to families. “With so much happening across the world it is very important that our families are rooted in strong values and bear witness of our faith. Hence we dedicate this concert to families,” says spiritual director of AOC Musicals, Fr Noel Menezes. Skyhigh has been signed on to be the official band for Son Born 2017.

The concert has incorporated several elements that will help the faithful reflect upon one’s life. “This concert was also designed is an immediate preparation of Christmas, with various elements leading the faithful to reflect over this great feast and its importance in our family lives,” says Fr Noel.

Several activities have been planned in accordance with the theme, “He came that we may have life and have it abundantly” (Jn 10:10) this year. “The program begins with a prayer followed by carolling, praise and worship and meaningful reflections. It will feature original musical called ‘The Woman at the well’ and culminates with the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament,” he adds.

The musical evening will feature original songs of praise and worship by the AOC musicals. “Music is choreographed by Daryl D’Souza and Nicole from Calangute with dancers from the Saligao parish. The musical is prepared by the youth of St Estevam. Various presentations will be staged by the youth from various parishes across the state who enthusiastically have been part of Son Born for the third year now.” says Fr Noel.

Since its inception Son Born has been supporting the cause of Caritas Goa’s DeafBlind Service. “We understand the needs of families, and in a special way the needs of the deafblind,” reveals Fr Noel. He adds that grace is a gift; so also is the spirit of Christmas. “Through this musical evening we hope God may be glorified. We hope that the participants will be blessed to live up to the spirit of Christmas.”

(Son Born 2017 will be held on December 18 from 6 p.m. onwards at the Saligao Church premises. The event is open to all.)