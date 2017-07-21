A Moving Sight For Sore Eyes

PACHU MENON, MARGAO

IT was heartening to note the traffic management on display on the otherwise busy Panaji roads leading to and from Porvorim. Especially the chaotic vehicular movement from the O’Coquiero circle to the Old Goa bypass junction! Not to say that the potholed and cracked asphalted surfaces aided further by the ongoing works of the ‘third’ Mandovi bridge have ever been a motorist’s joy; but drivers exhibiting a maniacal suicidal wish on these roads have never made motoring a pleasant experience either! Groups of traffic police personnel never conspicuous by their presence otherwise, manning the roads, allowing for the traffic to move on without any hiccups, was indeed a sight for sore eyes. Regular bottlenecks that characterise traffic on any normal day on these thoroughfares were thankfully missing and it was nice to observe that glaring looks and other exhibitions of road-rage were hardly noticeable. For once, the ‘sea of humanity’ that the contingents of police resembled was a welcome respite for the harried commuters who never tired of narrating their commuting woes on these roads. Similarly, the traffic at the Old Goa bypass circle and the KTC bus stand junction is a driver’s nightmare with unruly drivers trying to gain right of access from either side unmindful of the problems their antics cause to others using the roads. While all along, accidents and other unpleasant incidents have necessitated demands for installing traffic signals at these vital junctions at the earliest, these calls have somehow fallen on deaf ears with the authorities never having made concerted efforts along these lines. A lone traffic cop cannot manage the deluge of traffic at these intersections! Hence a sight out-of-the-ordinary vis-à-vis the traffic management that greets a motorist on his arrival in the capital city definitely raises his spirit. It is only when one realises that these ‘elaborate measures’ made by the administration to regularise the traffic in the city and its outskirts is in view of the assembly session in progress, one shouldn’t be ridiculed for expecting such a system in place to manage traffic round the year. In any case this incident of policing during the monsoon session of the assembly has made it amply clear that a severe shortage of manpower prevents the state police from discharging its duties ably. Shouldn’t the government be thinking about making amends?