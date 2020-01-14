A matter of judgement

Konkani film ‘Padrik Nanv Na?’ which is all set to be released in Goa soon, tells the tale of a priest who is falsely accused by a politician over property disputes. NT BUZZ finds out more

Having already had its release in the United Kingdom in October 2019, Konkani film ‘Padrik Nanv Na?’ directed by Valerian Vaz and Viraj Salkar is now making its way to Goa. The movie will have its first screening on January 19, 3:30 p.m. at Pai Tiatrist Hall, Ravindra Bhavan,

Margao.

The film revolves around the life a priest, Fr Jess, who has been falsely accused and imprisoned by a local MLA, over property disputes. The local Christian community has also turned their backs to the priest.

“Whenever there are property scams in churches we first blame the priest. What I want to tell society is that before blaming the priest, one should think about the kind of allegation they are placing on him, I’m not saying that the priests are good or bad,” says Vaz. He adds that it is because of such allegations that the current generation takes a step back from joining

priesthood.

“Priests are always accused a lot and they go through a lot of struggle in life in order to serve God. In spite of all the difficulties they come out with a smiling face and they hide their sorrow in front of others without complaints. I have portrayed this in the film,” says Vaz.

The film also showcases the communal harmony between Hindus, Muslims, and Christians in the state. “Although the Christian community first believes that the priest is guilty, upon learning that he is innocent, they join the Hindus and Muslims to set him free,” says Vaz, while revealing that it took nearly five years to complete this film which was shot entirely in the Goan villages of Canacona and Pilar. “It was a very hectic shooting since I worked in the UK then. There were a lot of technical issues too but I never gave up and I did whatever I could,” says Vaz, who eventually quit his job to give this film his 100 per cent. Owing to the unavailability of halls in Goa however, he first released the film in UK. Following the good response, he decided to release it in Goa.

The trailer of the film was released by the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Ferrao, and Vaz states that the priests and the Archbishop have appreciated the efforts of the makers in creating this film.

“I want people to watch this film and support priests. One should tell the priest when they are in the wrong and likewise tell them when they are right. And if your children want to join priesthood then as a parent it is your responsibility to encourage and support your child to spread Christianity,” he says. The film has been co-produced by Vaz and Andre Teixeira and stars Pradeep Naik, Nitin Kolvekar, Vishwajeet Phadte, Vinod Vernekar, Fr Salvador, Fr Savio Costa, Damodar Dicholkar, and Damodar Naik.

(‘Padrik Nanv Na?’ will be released in Goa on January 19, 3: 30 p.m. at Pai Tiatrist Hall, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. There will be another screening on January 26, 3: 30 p.m. at Entertainment Society of Goa, Panaji)