A Long Way To Cashless Economy

Ever since high currency notes were demonetized the number of people making cashless transactions in the state has increased. However, people without cards are finding it difficult to lead a normal life. The transition to cashless economy might take a very long time. Cashless transaction has to find acceptability among people. Though a large number of people had debit or credit cards the mode of purchase or payment was mainly done by them in cash. Debit cards were used for drawing money from ATMs. One of the reasons people preferred to go in for cash purchase or payment was that most of the shopkeepers and service providers did not have card swiping machines.

The availability of card swiping machines till now has been restricted to high-end shops accounting for a small number of users. Though over the last few days some smaller businessmen have gone in for purchase of card swiping machines it could take a lot of time before a substantial number of them have the machines to facilitate change to cashless economy. The use of ‘plastic money’ is set to increase in the days ahead but the government and the banks would have the arduous task of reaching out to all the people and convincing them to use cards for purchases and other business activities. According to official data, use of net banking facilities and online payments is restricted to about 25 to 30 per cent customers of some of the major banks while in others it is as low as 2 per cent. Following the government move to demonetize Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes people have started using net banking facilities to an extent but it would take some time for them to go in for advanced mode of payments and cashless economy to take off.

According to bank officials, there has been substantial surge in purchase of mobile-point-of-sale machines by retailers, hoteliers and traders over the last three weeks but whether all the shopkeepers would go in for new system of payment remains to be seen. There are substantial numbers of business people who are illiterate and would find it difficult to handle the gadgets; the fear of losing money by pressing buttons of the gadgets wrongly could frighten them off more. Given the fact that many live in a hand-to-mouth situation and the fact that their businesses have suffered since demonetization, it is unlikely that they would go in for training in use of handheld machines after leaving their businesses. As a large number of everyday shoppers are illiterate and many others who are literate are not technology savvy, shopkeepers have expressed fear that they would have tough time in selling their goods as well as helping the buyers in payment for purchases. While the number of shopkeepers could be limited those of buyers would be huge, and it remains to be seen what steps the authorities would take to educate or train lay people in using cashless economic devices. Besides, the illiterate among the customers would find it difficult to know what amount has been deducted from their accounts and there is every possibility of unscrupulous elements cheating

them.

Apprehensions have been expressed in various quarters about the safety of the data passed on to third parties after using debit and credit cards. Crimes relating to stealing of credit card and debit card number and pin have increased over the years. Fraudsters can copy the card number from the swipe machines and note the pin the holder uses to make the payment. The government would have to safeguard the interest of common man who could lose out on hard-earned cash deposited in the banks in cases of misuse by unscrupulous elements and fraudsters. While the trends of net banking, NEFT and RTGS have improved, the mobile apps launched by banks have a long way to become popular and be accepted by people. Most of the small businessmen could find the cost of card swiping machines and smart phones beyond their reach; the government has to give them incentives to tide over the situation. While the businesses have been asked to accept e-payments, the state machinery too has to ready itself in accepting bills and fees using e-payment modes. Since the government has decided to make the Indian economy cashless it has to gradually persuade people to switch over to cashless economy rather than imposing it on them and expecting them to accept it overnight. Forcing anything on people without proper checks and balances could lead to exploitation of poor and illiterate people who could be pushed deeper into misery if they are not able to protect their savings while using plastic

money.

