A Kaleidoscope of ideas

After travelling to some of the major cities in the country, from Jaipur to Mumbai to Kochi to Pune, the INK Conference makes its way to the smallest state of Goa. The highly sought-after Conference will be held in September this year. Since its inception in 2010, it has become one of India’s premier networking and conference experiences. The INK Conference attracts a number of the world’s visionaries – CEOs, entrepreneurs, artists, technologists, and scientists, amongst others– who participate in this 3-day immersive cross-disciplinary experience.

The theme at INK2016 is Kaleidoscope; lending itself to the fusion of exponential conversations that will take place at the conference, to the multitude of cultures that will come together. This seventh edition of the conference will be held at Grand Hyatt, Goa from September 16 to September 18. An impressive line-up of speakers will share insights on topics ranging from innovations in education to health to technology and the arts with an opportunity for those attending the conference to network post-event amongst one another.

Commenting on this year’s theme, host and curator of the conference Lakshmi Pratury said: “INK shares a lot in common with the kaleidoscope. When unchecked imagination meets creative ability, the output is what causes future innovation. I believe in the sheer magic that this diverse set of INK community creates year after year, writing our future together. It is always refreshing that just like the kaleidoscope every person who is part of the conference comes with a unique talent and leaves creating collective impact reshaping the world as we know it.”

INK Live – inspiring the youth with

innovation, ideas and experiences

For the fifth year running, INK will expand the experience to students and young professionals. Partnering with the Goa Institute of Management, young people can participate in a variety of workshops and interactive experiences while they watch a live stream of the INK Conference. Many of the globally acclaimed and respected attendees and speakers from the conference will also join the youth and share their perspectives.

Director, Goa Institute of Management (GIM) K Balakrishnan speaking about the event said: “We at the Goa Institute of Management are delighted to partner with INK Live 2016 – India’s premier networking and conference experience. As part of the collaboration, INK Live, which is a unique telecast of the INK Conference, live and uncut, accompanied by stimulating workshops, contests, speaker interactions, and engaging discussions will be held at the GIM campus in Sanquelim. GIM and INK Live share a synergy anchored on intellectual debate, innovative thought and diversity and we look forward to extending that experience to our students. Additionally over 300 students from across the country will converge at the GIM campus to be part of INK Live 2016@GIM.”

INK Fellows take the stage

The 7th batch of INK Fellows is an uber select group of diverse talents and will also take the stage at INK2016. They include Adhik Kadam (Social), Aditi Gupta (Entrepreneur), Akshay Nanavati (BlueSky), Anshul Tewari (Social), Avinash Saurabh (Health), Chandan Gomes (Art), Dheeraj Roy (Research), Ere Gowda (Film), Haleem Khan (Dancer), Harshit Agrawal (Tech), Kalyani Khona (Entrepreneur), Kenta Koga (Education), Jennifer Broutin Farah(Tech), Keshav Reddy (Entrepreneur), Laura Kriefman (Art), Mahesh Jadav (Social), Neha Bagaria (Entrepreneur), Nirali Kartik (Music), Pallavi Gupta (Social), Pavan Kumar (Tech), Prasenjeet Yadav (Photography), Pratik Shah (Tech), Sameer Seth (Entrepreneur), Sandhya Goli (Sport), Sarvesh Shashi (Health), Sattvik Mishra (Entrepreneur), Shannon Olsson (Science), Sheetal Amte (Health), Suranga Nanayakarra (Research) and Veerappan Swaminathan (Social).

Speakers from around the world

bring forward a kaleidoscope of perspectives

The three-day conference will showcase talks and performances across nine themed sessions – Yellow Brick Road, Pink of Health, Green Arrow, Silver Lining, Red Spark, Grey Matter, Golden Age, Chasing Rainbows and White Collective.

(To register for the INK Conference and for further information log on to http://inktalks.com/conferences/ink2016)

Speakers

Abhijit Bose

(Co-founder and CEO, Ezetap)

Adam Sadowsky

(Creative director and founder, Syyn Labs)

Amitabh Kant

(CEO, Niti Aayog)

Ananth Menon

(Musician)

Anil Menon

(Global president, Smart+Connected

Communities, CISCO)

Anubhav Gupta

(Chief design officer, Godrej Properties)

Bala Deshpande

(Senior managing director, New Enterprise

Associated-India)

Brock Pierce

(Chair, Bitcoin Foundation)

Christopher Kirchhoff

(Lead, Defense Innivation unit X)

Crystal Rose

(Co-founder, Sensay)

CJ Meadows

(Director, Innovations & Insights Center, SP Jain School of Global management)

Dale Fox

(Co-founder & CEO, Tribogenics)

Dali and Finn

(Co-founders, Nalu)

David Rowan

(Editor, WIRED UK Magazine)

Gavin Wood

(Co-founder, Ethecore)

Gaurav Hinduja

(Co-founder & managing director, Capital Float)

Gouri Mirpuri

(Founder, Connected for Good)

Heather Blair

(Feminist)

Jesko von den Steinen

(Senior advisor, Brand Identity at the Venetian Macao Resort)

Jill Sobule

(Singer- writer)

Kalyan Varma

(Wildlife photographer)

Kenneth Lacovara

(Paleontologist)

K T Rama Rao

(Poilitican, Telengana Rashtra Samithi)

Kumar Mahadevan

(Chef, media personality)

Kunal Shah

(Founder and chairman, Freecharge)

Luis Dias

(Founder of Child’s Play Foundation)

Madan Padaki

(Co-founder & CEO,

Rubanbridge)

Meenakshi Vijayraghavan

(Kalaripayattu professional)

Narayana Peesapaty

(Founder Baykeys food)

Ravi Venkatesan

(Chairman, Bank of Baroda)

Ricky Kej

(Composer and conservationist)

Ritesh Agarwal

(Founder and CEO, OYO)

Rohini Nilekani

(Founder and chairperson, Arghyam)

Sanjeev Bikhchandani

(Founder and chairman, Naukri.com)

Shradha Sharma

(Founder and CEO, Yourstoy)

Sonia Shirsat

(Singer)

Subodh Kerkar

(Artist)

Sunil Rao

(Strategic partnerships

development, Google India)

Sunitha Krishnan

(Anti-trafficking crusader)

Swetha Suresh

(Singer, whistler, classical dancer)

Thomas John Muthoot

(Chairman, Muthoot Pappachan group)

Vikas Bahl

(Filmmaker)