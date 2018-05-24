A junket to US for Ajgaonkars

PANAJI: An official three-member delegation of the tourism department presently visiting the US as led by Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and including Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma as well as deputy director of the department Rajesh Kale has come under scanner with the inclusion of additional ‘unofficial’ members to it, namely the wife and the daughter of the Tourism Minister as well as his brother and sister-in-law.

Chairman of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation Nilesh Cabral also joined the delegation in the US.

Two road shows had been planned for the delegation in the US; one at Chicago on May 22, while another to be held at New York on May 24. Interestingly, sources in the tourism department revealed that no major event was held in Chicago.

Tourism director Menino D’Souza confirmed that the official delegation of his department includes only three members and expressed ignorance about other members accompanying the delegation.

He also maintained that an event management agency has been hired by the department through a tendering process to organise such road shows abroad for promoting Goa as a tourism destination and this agency among other things, has to co-ordinate with the travel agents at these locations as well as conduct related presentations for them.

An event management agency namely MX

Advertising Pvt Ltd has been hired to handle the two road shows in the US.

D’Souza said that such delegations have already visited foreign countries in the past, and would continue to do so in the future.

“In the fiercely competitive tourism sector, we need to promote Goa tourism in all those places around the world, whose population has little or no idea about Goa as a tourism destination,” he added, informing that earlier, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation used to handle such road shows, however now the task has been entrusted to the tourism department.

Since taking over the tourism portfolio in March 2017, Manohar Ajgaonkar had gone to such junkets on two occasions. These tourism promotional junkets had been to Moscow and Paris. The itinerants included GTDC board members and a close aid of the Tourism Minister, Jeet Arolkar and some of his family members.

The Tourism Minister’s brother Dr Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is a doctor at the local Employee State Insurance hospital under the department of labour and employment, and his sister-in-law Rashmi Rajendra Ajgaonkar, who is an employee of the excise department are also accompanying the official delegation to US.

Furthermore, the Tourism Minister’s wife Megha Ajgaonkar and his daughter Meeta Ajgaonkar Paigude have been tagged to this travelling group.

Ironically, Dr Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is a government employee, has been appointed on two government committees. Presently, he is one of the directors of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation as well as that of the Goa Football Development Council.

These appointments are in violation of the guidelines followed for the government employees.

Highly-placed sources at the department of labour and employment as well as the excise department could only provide vague information about the permission sought from them by Dr Shrikant Ajgaonkar and Rashmi Ajgaonkar, respectively, as regards proceeding on the particular US trip.

An official of the finance department told ‘The Navhind Times’ that a file had been cleared by the department as regards financial provision for this trip.

“The file included the names of the Tourism Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the deputy director of the department,” the official added.

The sources from the accounts section of the tourism department revealed that the budget estimate of various events organised by the department have been hiked substantially and expressed concern over attracting strictures from the auditors as well as queries from the vigilance.

It is further learnt that the finance department had raised serious objections to this huge enhancements in the budget estimates and had sought justification over the same.