A future with forensic science

Manu Anand

Forensic science is the application of natural sciences to matters of the law. Forensic science is an applied science which is concerned with the application of scientific principles for the investigation of crime.

Courses: Undergraduate course (three-year): BSc in forensic science

Diploma (one-year): Diploma in Forensic Science and Criminology, and Diploma in Forensic Science and Law (science and arts background preferred).

Post graduate courses (2 year): MSc in Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Science, MSc Cyber Forensics and Information Security, Post Graduate Diploma in Forensic Accounting, Post Graduate Diploma in Criminology and Forensic Science, and Post Graduate Diploma in Forensic Science and Related Laws.

Doctoral course (three-year): PhD in Forensic Science, MPhil in Forensic Science and MD Forensic Science (after MBBS).

Eligibility: Minimum qualification for an undergraduate course is a pass at 10+2 level of examination with science subjects. To take up a Master’s course in forensic science one needs to be a graduate with subjects like physics, chemistry, zoology, botany, biochemistry, microbiology, B pharm, BDS or applied science.

Those below who are 30 years of age and have obtained first class in Master’s degree are eligible for PhD degree. For an MD in forensic science one needs to have completed their MBBS.

Institutes: Anna University; University of Lucknow; Amity University Noida; Banaras Hindu University; Central Forensic Science Laboratory; Delhi university; Government Institute of Forensic Science, Nagpur and Aurangabad; Gujarat Forensic Sciences University; Gujarat University; Karnataka University; Kurukshetra University; Manipal University; Punjabi University; University of Lucknow; University of Madras and University of Mumbai.

Top recruiters: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Government Forensic Sciences Labs, hospitals, private detective agencies, law firms, police department, quality control bureau, banks, universities, defence and army.

Salary: Starting salary is between `3 lakhs and `4 lakhs per annum. With experience, professionals can earn between `6 lakhs to `8 lakhs a year.

Skills required: One must have knowledge of various fields of science. He/she must possess technical skills, strong analytical skills and an eye for detail. He/she must be able to work with a team, and be logical, practical and methodical. The job requires one to work under pressure for long hours.

Director Alpha Mindz

manu@alphamindz.com