A festival that nurtures heritage

Golu Festival, which is held in the southern part of the country, is a beautiful display of dolls. In Goa too few south Indian communities host this festival. Sujata Anand from Porvorim is exhibiting a display of dolls which are more 200-year-old.

The ongoing Navratri season is a time when one comes across various customs and traditions which are very deeply rooted in culture. The Gujarati community celebrates the famous festival of Garbha and dandiya dance, whereas the Bengali community installs idols of Goddesss Durga and celebrates the festival of Vijayadashmi on the tenth day by immersing the idol in water.

Way down south, in the state of Tamil Nadu this festival is also celebrated in quite a different way, but like another festival it is also dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is locally known as Bommay Golu which literally means display of dolls. Here dolls are made in the likeness of various deities like Saraswati, Ganesha, Krishna and other mythological characters.

In Goa also this festival is celebrated by few a Tamil communities. Sujata Anand from Porvorim has been religiously celebrating this festival for the last 15 years in order to carry forward the tradition. An interesting aspect of her celebrations is none other than the dolls. Most of the dolls are more than 200-years-old and she has been nurturing these dolls by revering them every year during Navrati festival.

“These idols were given to me by my husband’s grandmother, which were given to her by her grandmother. So, they are definitely more than 200-years-old.” Sujata has more than 15 such idols and worshipping them is something she likes to do.

She further informs that some people even worship dolls which depict everyday scenes, but she makes it a point to have only religious idols. There is also a custom to increase the number of dolls by adding one every year. “Yes, I do that sometimes. But, compared to today’s dolls these old dolls have sustained,” says Sujata. Interestingly these dolls which are quite old do not require much of restoration. “I have not done much touch-up. I just wipe them with dry cloth and pack and keep them after the festival,” says Sujata.

When asked about the significance, Sujata says: “It is believed that Goddess Durga is having a meeting with all other gods before going to kill the demon Narkasura on the day of Diwali.” This display symbolifies that meeting.

These dolls are on display for the nine days of Navratri, on the last day there will be a Saraswati Puja after which the idols will be put away. During these nine days puja and bhajan is held where the dolls are placed. The ceremony of Haldi-Kumkum is performed by married women during Navratri and haldi, kukum and beetle leaf with areca nut is given to ladies. It is similar to the Haldi-Kumkum festival that is held in Goa in the month of January after the festival of Makarsankranti.

For Sujata this is not just a festival but also a means to carry on this legacy of heritage dolls for posterity.