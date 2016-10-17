A faster stairway to success

Hailed as one of the best speakers on marketing in Asia, Walter Vieira recently released his 15th book titled, ‘The Impatient Manager’. With over 50 years experience in the field of marketing, Vieira’s books have packed everything in 200 pages for youngsters who want to climb the route to success easily and faster. In conversation with NT BUZZ

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Described by marketing guru Philip Kotler as one of ‘the best speakers on marketing in Asia, and perhaps worldwide’, Walter Vieira has created an impact in the field of marketing spanning five decades. The first in the country to set up a marketing consultancy, he believes strongly that marketing and innovation are the only two revenue centres of the country, while the others are all costs.

Q. Why did you choose to write this book?

It was Sachin Sharma, editor of Sage Publishing, who suggested that I write such a book to cater to the ‘millennial’ generation, who want a different approach to life and living, than what we have known in the past. I thought it was a great idea. So I went about putting this book together. Since I interact a lot with youth in business schools across India and around the world, I had enough background to undertake this task.

Q. How is this book different from other management books?

The Impatient Manager is written in a style that lacks ‘academic rigueur’. It is not a book for libraries. It is a book to be read, enjoyed, re-read, and finally, applied to one’s own life in whatever manner possible.

There are no rarefied management theories, no large list of references, no annotations at the bottom of each page etc. It is a good straightforward read, to be read like one would, Agatha Christie— and I hope, as absorbing.

Q. you have kept the writing of this book casual and informal; was there a particular reason for this?

The writing form used in the book, is the style I have used in all my 14 other books. It is the style I started with in 1987, when I started writing with Prof C Northecote Parkinson, of Parkinson’s Law fame. It worked. Not just in the English editions, but also in Polish, Chinese, Indonesian, and now, Hindi and Marathi.

I am thankful to my mentor Parkinson for having started me out on this pattern. Now there seems little need for me to change, except in minor form. I wanted it to be a quick read, for the impatient manager. That is why it is written in racy style. The book can be read in just two or three hours.

Q. Readers like connecting with real life examples. You’ve used a lot of it. Was it a strategy?

Giving real life examples, to illustrate the theory and points I am making, is my style both in my speaking engagements and in my writing. I believe, theory evolves from practice and then is used as a guideline for future practice. I have been fortunate to have a large number of anecdotes from my consulting work in so many different parts of the world, for over 40 years, which I can then use in my books. This helps the reader remember points that I am making.

Q. How does the book challenge various other management theories/mantras?

The ‘Impatient Manager’ does not challenge any theories, past or present. It is just a guide book for the millennial manager, who does not think of running the marathon anymore. He is like Bolt— preferring the 100 meter run—at best 200 metres. There is the danger that in this fast run to the top, he may miss some danger points, and fall over the cliff. My book holds up caution signs, so that he can drive fast, but also be safe; and in the process does not lose his soul, by selling it to ‘the company store’.

Q. What is the satisfaction you derive from writing such books?

If this book succeeds in influencing even 20,000 young men and women in India, I would have achieved my objective. At this time in life, I meet many senior managers, who tell me that they were influenced by my articles in Business World written in 1989 and onwards. It is a great feeling to be recognised and to have positively influenced others who now have decision making powers. If I am rewarded in similar fashion with ‘The Impatient Manager’, it would be a great providential gift.