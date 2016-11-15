A ‘Disha’ towards success

Disha (Beyond the sight) a Marathi film by Sainath Parab has been selected for screening at the 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival. This film explores into the subject of whether human emotions can be replaced by technology. NT BUZZ in conversation with Sainath Parab about his directorial debut

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Since a young boy Sainath Parab has enjoyed storytelling. Then it was just a means to express his inner most thoughts and feelings, but over the years, the art never left him. He found himself inclined towards video production and thus set up his own production house ‘Sankalpana’. “This was the perfect tool to express myself, through visual art. ‘Disha’ is my inner expression presented by using cinema as a tool,” says Sainath, director of Marathi film ‘Disha’ (Beyond the sight) which was selected for screening at the 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival.

Known for his work in the multimedia and visual art industry, Sainath says his only aim of starting Sankalpana was because he always wanted to make films. “In a small state like Goa I never got the chance to learn the craft of filmmaking. But since I was adamant to survive and learn my only option about a decade ago was to make ad films, music videos and documentaries,” says Sainath who learnt everything through experiments and mistakes. It took him almost eight years to get the confidence to approach film producers.

Happy that his dream has materialised and that his first film produced by Jay Bajaj got selected at a film festival, he tells us that it was his passion that led him to work hard not just to make it but to also market it. He believes that art today cannot sustain itself unless marketed well, propelling it to reach the expected platform.

“Showing films to people, taking them to a proper platform is the most difficult part in India as screens are controlled by big business houses. For small and new filmmakers like me it is a struggle. Hence, the closest option we have is to go to festivals to showcase our work. The Kolkata Film Festival is one of the oldest and reputed festivals in India. It is a good opportunity for our film to be part in this festival,” says Sainath hoping that it will help open new avenues for him and the film.

While the film wasn’t intended for commercial release, but since filmmaking is a costly affair which requires support from the industry, the maker and producer have plans of a commercial release to recover costs and also since the subject of the film is very relevant.

Talking about the film he tells us that the film explores few questions about life, dreams, emotions, growth, reality, and consequence. It tries to delve into the subject of whether human emotions can be replaced by technology. It revolves around the lives of a young and ambitious software engineer Hemant (Abhishekh Aanand) who falls in love and marries a blind school teacher Sangeeta (Prajakta Wadaye). A need of materialistic success and recognition gets mixed with human emotions that lead to an imbalance and disturbance in their lives. The film dwells on the fact that nature and life have their own course of growth; success has its own cost.

While he says he has just tasted success of his first film ‘Disha’ and there is a long way ahead. He stresses that his next plan is to make more films mainly based on original Goan stories. He says: “I want to make films with quality content and form and that can be shown around the world.”

Sainath is happy that he has released his film at a time when a number of good Goan films are being made. But he also believes that we shouldn’t be content with what has been done or achieved instead we need to work harder. “We have rich heritage and culture of drama but film culture is something new for us. Goans had made some really good films in past. But we cannot call it a full-fledged film industry. We have a long journey ahead. However, what our current generation is doing is the base for our Goan film industry to flourish. If we focus and work hard to make good films our next generations will enjoy that status.”