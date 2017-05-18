A day for rituals and music at Verem

NT BUZZ

The Shree Shantadurga Saunsthan, in Verem, celebrated the 105 Vardhapan Din on May 13. The programme began early morning with the observation of religious rituals followed by a cultural programme titled Shabd Sur Bhavrang. The itinerary for the event included the performance of Marathi natyageet, bhavgeet, gazal and bhaktigeet. The singers performing included Abhishek Patvardhan from Pune of the Zee Marathi Sa Re Ga Ma fame, Nisha Dhuri from Devgad and Namrata Paradker from Goa.

Nitin Korgaonkar accompanied the singers on the table, Shubham Naik on the Samwadini, Bakrishna Mest at the synthesizer and Shailesh Salgaoncar at the Octopad. The event was compered by Sanjay Misar.

The programme was organized by the Bhatcar family from Verem in memory of Radhabai and Balkrishna Bhatcar.