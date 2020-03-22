A COVID-19 case in Karnataka sends jitters to Goa

Panaji: A 33-year-old person who travelled to Karnataka via Goa on March 12 sent the state health department into tizzy, as the person later tested positive for coronavirus.

Hours after the person tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharwad district of Karnataka, the directorate of health services swung into action and traced most of his co-passengers who had travelled with him in the same flight.

The person had returned from Australia via Dubai, Muscat and Goa on March 12. The person reportedly travelled from the Dabolim airport to the Panaji bus stand, and then boarded Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Panaji-Gadag bus at around 8:15 pm.

The person alighted from the bus at Dharwad at 1 am the next morning (March 13).

The person developed symptoms of the viral virus, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the person is being treated at a government facility in Karnataka.

The health authorities and the Karnataka state administration shared his details with their counterparts in Goa, following which the DHS launched a massive drive to track down all his co-passengers.

A senior government official said the around 60-odd people were identified and the majority of them have been traced by the DHS.

All the ‘high risk’ passengers have been traced and put under observation in a government facility, the officer said, adding that some of the ‘low risk’ passengers have been placed under home quarantine.

The official said the majority of the passengers were from Maharashtra and Karnataka while a few of them are foreigners and Goans, adding that some of the foreigners must have returned to their respective countries.

The DHS is confident of tracing the remaining passengers by Monday afternoon.

The officer said that three new patients, who are suspected of having coronavirus, have been quarantined at the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

“As per the information available, all three persons are stable and their samples have been sent for examination to a Mumbai-based laboratory,” the officer said.

Previously four patients who were quarantined at the GMC have tested negative for the virus.

It is pertinent to note that no positive case has been found in Goa till date.