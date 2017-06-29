A career that keeps you healthy and fit

Manu Anand

Being fit has never been so popular or as necessary as it is today. People are becoming more and more health conscious and are taking up decisions to introduce lifestyle changes that can help them achieve and maintain physical fitness. Fitness is no longer restricted to the set of health or calorie conscious masses. It has found its way down to one and all from teenagers to senior citizens who want to be fit, and look and feel younger and healthier.

What it’s about: A professional fitness trainer is in charge of offering fitness assessments. He/she instructs and supervises individuals or small groups of clients in the fitness centre. Fitness trainers are known by different names – aerobics instructor, clinical exercise specialist, gym instructor, and personal and corporate trainers. Their main job is to train people in various aspects of physical fitness and maintain health by staying fit.

What they do: Trainers plan the exercise regimen by considering the age, lifestyle, health problems and other constraints of the person opting for the training programme. They also give them basic advice on health and nutrition. They assess the client’s fitness level, help set fitness goals and demonstrate the various routines and give guidance for it to be done the right way.

Job profile: Fitness trainers work in either gyms or come especially to their clients houses and provide motivation for people to remain on their fitness regime. They show people how to use different exercise equipment and supervise them. Fitness trainers or instructors opt for various exercise routines such as weightlifting, aerobics, karate, kickboxing, spin cycling, yoga, pilates, etc. They can also specialise in any one of these and become a specialist trainer.

Classification: Fitness training can be divided into sub categories. Group fitness instructors teach any form of exercise in a group or classroom setting. Exercise specialists work with people suffering from specific physical ailments. They design appropriate exercise programmes for a patient in accordance with a physician’s recommendations. Personal trainers are instructors who supervise the exercise and workouts on a one-to-one basis with celebrities and others who like privacy. The workout is specially tailored to suit the client’s specific health and fitness requirements and measure BMI (body mass index) and cardiovascular levels.

Basic requirements: A good physique and determination is must. A trainer must have knowledge of the human anatomy, diet, nutrition and other fitness-related matter. He/she must be up-to-date with the latest fitness techniques.

Courses in fitness training: Qualifications are an important part of being a fitness instructor in order to secure a job and ensure the practice is safe. A course as a fitness trainer is offered in various established institutions and one can opt for a certificate or diploma course. An accredited certificate or diploma course also qualifies one for higher education. One can opt for a diploma in sports science to become a fitness instructor. One can also pursue a bachelor’s degree in physical education, bachelor’s degree in yoga and naturopathy, master’s degree in physical education, aerobics course (professional course), instructor certification programme (professional course) and diploma in yoga and naturopathy.

Educational requirements: For a successful career in the field specialised education in the areas of physical education, physiology, rehabilitation, nutrition and kinaesthetic are essential. After gaining formal education, the candidate can answer an exam to acquire certification. Certification opens better job prospects and greater opportunities. With good qualifications, certification and some experience, one can secure better jobs in the field.

Cost of courses: Fitness courses can cost you anywhere from `10,000 to `30,000 and need to be renewed every two to three years as per latest trends and updates in the industry.

Institutes: There are many reputed education institutes and colleges in India that offer quality courses in the field of fitness training. It is best advised to check the credentials and certifications of accreditation of the institutes.

Career scope: One can operate one’s own gym; sell fitness-related products or gym equipment’s; be part of the design aspect of fitness equipment; work in five star hotels, health resorts, sports clubs or spas; teach or become a personal trainer or a consultant; work in government run health or sport institutions; conduct specific fitness and health-related sessions as guests for corporate houses or colleges and television shows.

Salary: In India the salary may vary depending on several factors, such as self-employment, contract employee, public or the private sector, experience, and qualification and certification. The initial salary in this field can be as low as `5000 to `7000 per month. However, once established one may charge `1000 per hour for their clients. Established trainers earn around `50,000 per month and more. On an average with a good amount of experience a trainer can earn from `15,000 to `30,000 per month.

Personal attributes: Candidates should have good physique and determination; knowledge of human anatomy, diet, nutrition and other health and fitness-related matters; they should be motivated to be healthy and fit; they must possess good communication and interpersonal skills, patience, dedication, strong analytical skills and a calm attitude.

Fitness trainers usually work in good conditions and comfortable environments. However, they may sometimes be required to exercise along with their clients outdoors. Staying fit and setting an example is a must if one wants to set a mark in this highly competitive career.

Director Alpha Mindz

manu@alphamindz.com