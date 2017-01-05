A boost to young artists in Goa

NT BUZZ

Although dedication and passion are key to any artist’s success, the requirement of financial backing is equally crucial. For this reason Museum of Goa will be presenting a young Goan artist with a prestigious award. As announced in April 2016 a grant of Rs 1 lakh will be issued to a deserving Goan artist. The award is in memory of late Chandrakant Shankar Kerkar and is the highest monetary award for any artist in Goa. “The idea of presenting this award to a Goan artist is to encourage young artists, as Goa has produced many artists in the field of visual art,” said curator and founder of Museum of Goa, Subodh Kerkar.

For these artists, the way to the award lies in the decision of the jury members who have to be impressed with the competing artists’ works. The award committee which comprised of four jury members including chairman Peter Mueller; project manager of the art of making art exhibitions, Van Gogh Museum, The Netherlands, Els Rejinders; writer and art critic Meera Menezes and artist Manisha Parekh. A few months ago the jury members shortlisted the best submissions based on the previously set criteria. “Many artists from Goa sent their works, out of which 13 artists were collectively selected based on how good the art work was,” said Rejinders. The shortlisted artists include Bhisaji Gadekar, Diptej Vernekar, Kalidas Mhamal, Kedar Dhondu, Paixao D’Souza, Pradeep Naik, Ramdas Gadekar, Soumitrimayee Paital, Shailesh Dabolkar, Shilpa Naik Mayenkar, Siddharth Gosavi, Srijan Jha and Swapnesh Vaigankar.

Presently the jury is in the process of talking to these artists; they will visit the selected artists’ studios and conduct individual interviews before deliberating the winner. Speaking about the criteria for the selection process Rejinders said: “The artist should surprise us with his artwork. We would also like to see an evolution in life of the artist, what he did one year back and what he is doing now.” An interesting fact of this award is that the artists did not have to submit artwork relating to a particular theme as the jury believed in giving the artists absolute freedom.

Speaking about another golden opportunity for the winner Rejinders said: “We aim to give the winner an opportunity to showcase his works in the form of exhibitions across Goa.” Muller while speaking about art from Goa said: “Goan art is undervalued as it is not showcased in other parts of the country. I feel Goan art is as good as the work by other artists of India.”

(An exhibition featuring works by the shortlisted artists will be held on January 7 at 6 p.m. at MOG, Pilerne and will be on display till January 17. At the exhibition there will be photographs, paintings, videos, sculptures among others on display. Managing trustee of The Raza Foundation, Ashok Vajpeyi will inaugurate the show and present the award to the wining artist. For details call 7722089666 or mail@museumofgoa.com)

