99% of scrapped notes back in system: RBI

PTI

NEW DELHI

An astronomical Rs 15.28 lakh crore, or 99 per cent of the junked 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, have returned to the banking system, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday, prompting the Opposition to question the efficacy of demonetisation in curbing black money.

The Reserve Bank, which has so far shied away from disclosing the actual number of junked currency deposited after the November 8, 2016, decision, said in its Annual Report for 2016-17 that only Rs 16,050 crore out of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore of the old high denomination notes have not returned.

While the counterfeit currency made up for a minuscule number, RBI post demonetisation spent Rs 7,965 crore on printing new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 and other denomination notes, more than double the Rs 3,421 crore spent in the previous year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley vehemently defended the note ban decision, which sucked out 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, curbed economic activity and put common man at much inconvenience, saying the move was not intended to confiscate money but to bring it into formal channels and tax them.

The move, he said, was aimed at flushing out black money, eliminating fake currency, striking at the root of terror financing, converting non-formal economy into formal one to expand tax base and employment and giving a big boost to digitisation of payments to make India a less-cash economy.

With the return of the money, the owners have been identified, he said, adding that the tax department is scrutinising 18 lakh bank accounts with unusual deposits post note ban that do not match with previous income profile.

To Chidambaram’s criticism, he said, “People who had not taken a single step during their tenure against black money have not understood the intent behind demonetisation.” “The government had expected all the specified bank notes (of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000) to come back to the banking system to become effectively usable currency,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

As on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced, there were 1,716.5 crore pieces of Rs 500 and 685.8 crore pieces of Rs 1,000 in circulation, totalling Rs 15.44 lakh crore.

While it was widely expected that those holding black money may not be able to deposit them in banks during the 50-day window provided, the RBI said just 8.9 crore pieces of Rs 1,000 notes or 1.3 per cent of the scrapped ones have not returned. It, however, did not give a specific number for the old 500 rupee notes.

On counterfeits currently, it said a mere 7.1 pieces of Rs 500 note per million in circulation and 19.1 pieces of Rs 1,000 notes per million were found to be fake in its survey.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said his party would move a privilege motion against RBI Governor Urjit Patel for “misleading a parliamentary panel by not revealing the number of notes returned.”

Asked about the then attorney general Mukul Rohatgi’s statement in the Supreme Court that the government had expected Rs 10 or 11 lakh crore to be returned, Jaitley said those were “speculative” statements.

“Subject to future corrections based on verification process when completed, the estimated value of specified bank notes (SBNs) received as on June 30, 2017, is Rs 15.28 trillion,” the central bank said.