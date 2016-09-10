9/11 and the Security Check

Sheela Jaywant

It’s been fifteen years since the World Trade Centres were brought to their toes and the US discovered what we had known for many years: that The Terrible Terrorists have no religion, no nationality, no compassion or logic, nor fear of dying with those they kill. Like termites, they are hard to eradicate with regular pesticidal methods, turn up secretly, devastatingly, and are discovered with an element of surprise.

The outcomes of such attacks are that security measures are increased for normal/ordinary citizens (assuming that terrorists are extra-ordinary). Like me.

On the tenth anniversary of this date I stepped onto USA soil for the first time, on holiday, to be with an ailing family member.

I ‘had tension’ (love this Indlish term) from the time I left India. Mumbai airport’s security personnel confiscated my nail-cutter which had neither pen-knife/folding-scissors nor a nail-file attached to it. Quite obviously, I looked the kind that would hijack or crash the aircraft by nibbling off the Captain’s flesh millimetre by millimetre. At another stop, I looked threatening enough for the guards to take away the only tube of tooth-paste I had. It was used; I offered to eat some so they knew it wasn’t a dangerous chemical, but rules were rules and into the trash went my personal hygiene product.

By the end of three flights across three continents, I became an expert at removing and wearing my shoes/belt. Of the shallow, colourful plastic trays, I chose those with some distinguishable dirt-marks so that no-one would flick my foot-/waist-wear. Would be unfortunate to go barefoot and with slipping pants in a foreign country. As a tourist, I was representing India. Talking loudly, spitting and breaking queues are part of my culture; bad behaviour is my birth-right, but looking sloppy is not acceptable. Moreover, I’d bought those items exclusively for travelling abroad; no way was I giving up a chance for ‘paisa vasool’.

At one transit airport, I was asked how I earned a living, how my husband earned his, my late father’s date of birth, my mother’s maiden name, the location of my hosts’ homes, their occupations, and whether their pets had worms in their stools (ok, this one I invented, sorry to have misled you). The person at the counter looked at me, then at something on his/her screen, at me again, then screen… so on and forth until satisfied that I was me and not a lookalike. Passport-visa inspection took a couple of seconds and I was waved off.

At the point of entry into the USA, I noticed there were lots of cops. Maybe they were always there, but it was the tenth anniversary of 9/11, and no one was taking any chances. Though, why any killer-planner would choose an obvious date to be ‘naughty’, I don’t know.

A Stern Madam asked me how long it had taken me to pack my suitcase and whether any stranger had given me a packet to carry in my luggage. At the time I didn’t know whether this question was asked of everyone or whether she’d picked on me for a reason. When, at the metal-detecting gate I was stopped because the gold bangles on my wrist set an alarm off, I was certain I was being picked on. Off came the bangles. Stern Madam’s underling told me to ‘step back’ and ‘take everything out of (my) pockets including paper napkins’. I was worried. I had no pockets. I was more worried because the colourful plastic tray had reached the other side and if someone stole my brand new purse, I would lose the only foreign money I was carrying, plus the phone numbers and addresses of my hosts. It also contained complimentary snack-packs from the flight. Convinced that I didn’t have pockets, Stern Madam came across and asked me if I had any medical devices inside my limbs/ears or near my heart. No, I confessed. Then she patted every inch of me: a quick, impromptu, free spa-massage. Convinced that I was harmless, Stern Madam became suddenly kind and helpful, stamped a clearance on the tabs concerned and sent me on my way.

At one desk, in the confusion of that memory, I can’t remember whether it was before Stern Madam came into my life, where passengers from everywhere showed their documents, I was stopped again. “Are,” asked the expressionless man behind one counter, “You carrying any dairy products or seeds?” I couldn’t follow his accent, didn’t understand the question. He couldn’t understand my counter-question. We stared at each other exasperatedly for a couple of minutes. He asked again, I said ‘pardon?’ and ‘excuse me?’ one time each. When I subsequently deciphered what he had said, I shook my head in the negative, but couldn’t figure out why he was asking me this question. I am not, never was, did not intend to be even remotely connected to the field of agriculture, not even regarding smuggling of cows, cow-products, seeds, trees, roots, soil and was willing to sign any document to say so. In spite of the time this procedure took, it was a minor and easy one.

Nowhere else was I checked.

9/11 changed the way we looked at dates. 9/11 is month first, day next. In India, this date is 11/9, day followed by month. For example, the VT-station-Taj-Trident tragedy took place on 26/11 not 11/26 (2008). And the Mumbai floods were on 26/7 (2005). We have to mention the year, for ‘memorable’ events are quite common here. Tumbling trains, devastating earthquakes, horrible ambushes in Kashmir, regular killings in the North East, Maoist attacks… Years are important to us. We may copy the West, but up to a point.

Security guards at theatres, railway-stations and ‘exhibition-cum-sales’ make me believe I can outrun them. Handheld metal-detectors are waved around me superficially. Someone peeps into my bag/purse with unseeing eyes. Cameras don’t ‘catch’ inefficiency.

There’s one thing we can learn from the West.

Professionalism.

Feedback:

sheelajaywant@yahoo.co.in