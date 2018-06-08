9-yr-old boy drowns in hotel pool

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

A nine-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool of a hotel at Gaurawaddo in Calangute on Wednesday evening.

Police sources said the boy had come down to Goa from Delhi along with his parents and other relatives, and had been staying in a resort at Gaurawaddo at Calangute. On Wednesday, the family travelled

across Calangute the whole day and when they got back from their excursion they decided to go for a swim in the swimming pool of the hotel. However, the boy ventured into the pool to swim at 8 pm without the knowledge of the parents, and drowned.

When the boy was in the pool there was no pool attendant or a lifeguard around the pool, the police said.

Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi said that he received a phone call from the primary health centre at Candolim informing about the drowning case. Accordingly, the police visited the site and conducted panchanama.

The police booked an offence against the resort management under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code for not keeping an attendant or a lifeguard at the pool.

The postmortem examination was conducted and the dead body was handed over to the parents.

Further investigation is in progress.