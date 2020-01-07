9 vehicles gutted at Chicalim

Vasco: In a major fire incident, nine vehicles including three four-wheelers, 5 two wheelers and a mini tempo were destroyed in fire at Adarshnagar – Chicalim during the wee hours on Monday.

As per information from Vasco fire station, the fire broke out at around 3.18 am and the exact cause is not known. The primary investigation has revealed that short circuit could have caused it. The 9 vehicles parked in the vicinity of Vidhya Mandir School at Adarshnagar got engulfed in the flames.

The fire personnel reached the site soon after receiving a call and doused the fire within two hours. Several other vehicles parked in the vicinity were shifted to other safe locations. Station fire officer Francisco Mendes, leading fire fighter Chetan Honnavarkar and other fire fighters helped in dousing the blaze. Total loss is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is in progress.