800 Kashmiri youngsters appear for Army exam amid unrest

SRINAGAR: Defying the separatists’ bandh call, nearly 800 Kashmiri youngsters on Sunday appeared in the Army’s common entrance exam in the valley, which has been hit by fresh protests following the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Sabzar Bhat.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in many parts of the valley to maintain law and order in the wake of violence sparked by Bhat’s killing and the two-day shutdown called by separatist conglomerate the Hurriyat Conference.

An Army official said 799 candidates appeared for the common entrance examination for selection of junior commissioned officers and other ranks held at Pattan and Srinagar.

“It is a clear rejection of regressive bandh calls for choosing a brighter future,” the official said.

He said 16 of the 815 candidates, who had passed the physical and medicals tests held earlier, did not turn up for the written exam.

Several parts of the valley were on the boil after security forces inflicted heavy damage on militants, killing eight of them, including Bhat, who had succeeded Hizb commander Burhan Wani following his killing last July.

Violence erupted on Saturday at more than 50 places in the valley, including in Srinagar and Tral, as stone-pelting youths were out on streets attacking security forces.

Barring a few incidents of stone pelting in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Sopore, the situation across the valley remained peaceful, a police spokesman said.

In Pulwama, the spokesman said a group of miscreants threw stones at a CRPF camp in Tahab.

The police and security forces used “maximum restraint” while dealing with the situation at these places and stone-pelters were dispersed, he said.

He said restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order in view of protests.

In Srinagar, restrictions were imposed in seven police station areas – Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Kralkhud and Maisuma – as a precautionary measure.

Restrictions were also been imposed in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Sopore town in north Kashmir, officials said.

They said restrictions on the assembly and movement of more than four people, under CrPC Section 144, were imposed in Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

At least 30 people were injured in violent clashes between protesters and security forces in various parts of the valley following the killing of the two Hizb militants.

A civilian was also killed allegedly in cross-firing between militants and security forces during the encounter on Saturday.

Bhat was buried on Sunday morning at his native Ratsuna area in Tral where hundreds of people had gathered.

The funeral remained peaceful, the officials said.

Normal life elsewhere in the valley remained affected due to the strike.

The separatist trio — chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chief Yasin Malik — also called for a march to Tral on Tuesday in protest against the killing.

Malik was arrested from his residence here on Sunday, while Geelani and Mirwaiz were under house detention.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services in the valley, while the outgoing call facility on prepaid numbers has been snapped as a precautionary measure.