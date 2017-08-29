8 trekkers including 7 minor girls lose track in Kankumbi forest

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

A total of eight persons including seven minor girls who were on a trekking expedition in the Kankumbi forest in Karnataka went missing on Monday but were fortunately rescued by forest officials from the neighbouring state on Tuesday morning.

According to information available from police and forest department sources, members of some families from Ribandar and Porvorim on Monday visited the Kankumbi forest area located in Karnataka soon after the Goa boundary to enjoy their holidays. On reaching the forest area around 11 am, they decided to enter the forest after parking their vehicles by the roadside. Seven minor girls led by a priest along with two parents went into the forest area to experience the panoramic view of nature.

While enjoying the tranquil environs of the forest, eight of them including the seven minor girls went deep into the forest and due to the presence of thick fog, they lost their way. The two parents who were far behind the other trekkers, after sensing that they lost the others preferred to return back to their vehicles. They waited there till late evening for the others to return and with no sign of the other members they started searching for them and informed the villagers, who immediately informed the police and the forest department officials. Teams of Goa police and forest department officials were pressed into service to search the lost trekkers. Locals too helped in the task but the trekkers could not be tracked.

The search operation continued the entire night in the thick forests of Kankumbi. Around 6.30 am on Tuesday, the reserve forest of Kankumbi Forest Range was intimated about the incident after which officials from the neighbouring state immediately pressed their team into operation and after three hours of a rigorous search operation, the Karnataka forest officials managed to find and bring all the missing eight trekkers out of the thick forest.

Valpoi police said that the forest officials from the Kankumbi range were familiar with the vast area and they rescued the trekkers safely by 9.30 am. They were shifted to the Sankhali primary health centre in 108 ambulance for preliminary treatment after which they were handed over to their parents.