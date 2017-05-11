8 NH stretches notified as other district roads

PANAJI

The state government has classified discarded and abandoned lengths of eight stretches of roads which were part of National Highways as other district roads.

As per the notification issued by the government, Public Works Department has taken a decision in this regard as the new bypasses on commissioning and opening to traffic, have become part of the National Highway network and the old lengths of National Highway which have been bypassed stood discarded and such old National Highway land has got reverted to the state of Goa.

Eight old national highways roads, which are classified as other district roads include Karaswada-Mapusa town-Bodgini-Guirim upto Hotel Green Park junction; Panaji-Old Patto Bridge (Rua de Qurem), Neuginagar, 4 pillars, Santa Cruz upto GMC crossing; Goa Velha-Agassaim bazaar upto NH-17 junction of Zuari on Agassaim side; Pirni-Verna along church side upto Fr Agnelo Polytechnic junction; Old Goa, Bainguinim, Sao Pedro, Panelim, Ribandar, Ribandar causeway; Divja circle upto junction of NH-17 at KTC; Mangueshi-Mardol temple upto Veling junction; junction near Sateri temple, Curti-St Anne’s Church-Ponda Bazaar, Old bus stand upto Maruti temple junction and Usgaon junction of NH-4A, Usgaon Central Hospital upto MRF junction of NH-4A. NT