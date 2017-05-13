8-10 Congress MLAs in touch with BJP: Tendulkar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that at least 8 to 10 Congress MLAs have established contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party expressing their desire to join the BJP, state president of BJP Vinay Tendulkar on Saturday said that the BJP-led state government is fully stable and would complete its five-year term, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane winning the bypolls from Panaji and Valpoi constituencies, respectively.

Addressing a press conference at the city BJP headquarters, Tendulkar said that the disqualification petition filed by the 15 of the 16 Congress MLAs against the Health Minister, at the Bombay High Court at Goa is irrelevant and has no meaning. “If at all they genuinely wanted to file such a petition, they would have done it immediately after his resignation and that too before the Speaker Pramod Sawant,” he said, pointing out that the air has gone out of the particular petition as Vishwajit Rane is no more the member of the state legislative assembly.

General secretary of the state BJP, Sadanand Tanavde, speaking on the occasion said that the disqualification petition of the Congress party against the Health Minister is more of a political petition as the party is seeking political mileage out of the same.

Predicting that Parrikar and Rane would both get elected at their respective by-elections with thundering margins, Tanavde ridiculed AICC secretary and in-charge of Goa desk of Congress Chella Kumar for approaching Atanasio Monserrate along with the entire Congress Legislature Party, requesting him to contest Panaji by-election on the Congress ticket, when Monserrate was once expelled by Congress party on charges of anti-party activities, and forced to be an unattached member of the Goa legislative assembly.

Tanavde also stated that the state BJP unit has spoken to Parrikar as regards his decision to restrict the entry of media in secretariat and ministerial block. “The Chief Minister has informed us that he has convened a meeting of the media representatives on May 24, and would take a right and amicably acceptable decision after the meet,” he noted.

Local BJP leaders Kunda Chodankar and Anil Hoble were also present at the briefing.