7th pay panel scales: govt begins granting nod to corporations, autonomous bodies

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has begun granting approval to the state-run corporations and autonomous bodies, which have followed the process of assessment of staff and generation of additional revenue, for implementing revised pay structure under seventh pay commission to its employees.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday cleared the file pertaining to Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited for implementing pay scales as per recommendation of seventh pay commission to its employees.

A senior official in the finance department informed that so far the government has cleared proposals for implementing scales as per recommendations of seventh pay commission of various autonomous bodies which include Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Economic Development Corporation, Goa Housing Board, Goa Energy Development Agency etc. In November 2017, the state government had decided to consider implementation of seventh pay commission recommendation to public sector enterprises, corporations and autonomous bodies on a case-to-case basis, subject to conditions.

There are more than 50 government-run corporations and autonomous bodies with around more than 5,000 employees and with the implementation of this particular decision there could be additional financial burden of at least Rs 7 crore to 8 crore per month on the state treasury as most of the corporations are running in losses.

The finance department had asked the parent departments of autonomous bodies to assess the staffing position by considering their day-to-day activities, freeze the existing staffing position, and propose the implementation of the revised pay structure, which was to be decided by their management concerned or board of directors, of the individual government-run-bodies after taking into account the measures initiated to generate additional revenue or earning for the organisation concerned, so as to make up for the gap in incurring payments of the revised pay structure to its employees and meeting other recurring liabilities on this account.

Sources said that the government is still examining proposals of more corporations which have been submitted to the finance department.