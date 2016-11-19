7th pay issue:  govt employees to protest on December 7

PANAJI: State government employees affiliated to Goa Government Employee Association (GGEA) including, Kadamba Transport Corporation workers, Goa University’s non-teaching staff, and workers of PWD and other departments, will be holding demonstration on December 7 outside the Secretariat building to press for the demand of immediate implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

As many as 40,000 government employees will participate in the agitation.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday the president of GGEA John Nazareth said that “we have got positive response from the government offices in Pernem, Bicholim, Valpoi and Tiswadi. Even secretariat staff have shown willingness to support the strike to be held on December 7. The issue is not minor.”

“We have already informed to the Chief Minister about the strike. We will hold peaceful demonstration until the order on implementation of 7th Pay Commission is released,” he informed.

Despite the announcement made by the Chief Minister on the floor of House in August to implement the Seventh Pay Commission during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the government has failed to fulfil the assurance, he observed noting that this is for the first time in the history of Goa the implementation of Pay Commission has been delayed.

“However, we hope that the state government will implement 7th Pay Commission before December 7,” he added.

The association also demanded to release installment of enhanced rate of dearness allowance from 125 per cent to 132 per cent to the government employees and autonomous employees with the effect from July this year.