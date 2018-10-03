758 households in coastal Salcete do not have toilets: DRDA survey

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

MARGAO: The survey conducted by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) recently to assess the requirement of toilets, with the aim of making Goa open defecation-free (ODF), under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin, has found that a total of 758 households in the coastal Salcete do not have toilets.

While some panchayats are surprised over the numbers, many others along the coastal Salcete felt the data could be right, and are looking forward to achieve the ODF target.

Now, the panchayats have been given the ‘registers,’ pertaining to the information on wards and households, used for conducting the survey, and using this information, some panchayats are intending to conduct assessment on their own.

In Cavelossim, where the DRDA has found 75 households to be without toilets, the panchayat said it would take up an independent assessment as it felt the number to be high.

“The number may be right, and it could be associated with old houses of tenants, who are not being allowed to build toilets by landlords. Either way, we will do assessment on our own,” said Cavelossim sarpanch Dionizio Dias.

In Benaulim, where 258 households out of 2,383 were found to be without toilets, the highest in the coastal belt, panchayat members felt that the majority of these houses are the rented ones.

“First of all, ours is a big village and there are many people here who live in rented houses, which are located next to the owners’ houses. This may be the reason for the high number,” said a panch member.

In Varca, panchayat members recalled a scheme under the central government’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the construction of toilets. They said that the panchayat had sent around 27 applications for the construction of toilets in the village, but the toilets were never constructed.

“Those toilets were to be constructed with a soak pit, and though we sent the applications, no toilet was constructed,” said Varca sarpanch Roland Fernandes, adding that the panchayat has yet to go through the DRDA survey, and hoped for the better implementation than the MGNREGA scheme.

Another aspect that panchayats have pointed to in its bid to reach the ODF status is to have sanitation system along the beaches as well.

Under the Tourism Circuit Plan, the government has cleared proposals, and is in the process of installing bio toilets, and constructing changing rooms and bathing rooms for the tourists along the beaches.

The sanitation systems along the beaches are urgently required, and will further ease the task of acquiring the ODF status, opined the coastal panchayats.