73-yr-old succumbs to accident injuries

Ponda: A 73-year-old Adpai Ponda resident identified as Namdev Naik and riding a scooter died in a self accident on Saturday. According to police, Namdev Naik had sustained serious injuries on his head on Thursday when he was proceeding towards Ponda from Adpai on his pleasure scooter.

Namdev was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim and while undergoing treatment he succumbed to the injuries on Saturday. In this matter an accident case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.