71 polling stations set up in Mormugao taluka

The seven village panchayats of Mormugao taluka are all set for polling on June 11 with the booths made ready for the purpose.

Returning officer for Mormugao taluka Satish Prabhu informed that in all 32,329 voters including 16,226 males and 16,103 females will exercise their voting right at 71 polling stations which are set up in the seven panchayats including Chicalim, Chicolna- Bogmalo, Sancoale, Cortalim, Quelossim, Velsao-Pale-Issorcim and Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim. Sancoale village has the highest number of polling booths that is 19.

There are 211 candidates in the fray for 63 wards of the seven panchayats. In Chicalim panchayat. 36 candidates are contesting from 11 wards. In Chicolna-Bogmalo panchayat, which has 7 wards, 22 candidates are in the fray. In Sancoale panchayat, 56 candidates are contesting from 11 wards. In Cortalim panchayat, 35 candidates are in the fray for 11 wards. In Quelossim panchayat, which has 7 wards, 20 candidates are in the fray. In Velsao-Pale-Issorcim panchayat, 17 candidates are in the fray for 7 wards and in Cansaulim-Arossim- Cuelim panchayat, 25 candidates are in fray for 11 wards.

The numbers of voters stand as follows: Chicalim – 7,812 (3989 males, 3823 females); Chicolna-Bogmalo – 1,715 (835 males, 880 females); Sancoale -15,023 (8.032 males, 6,991 females); Cortalim – 5,425 (2,154 males, 2,911 females); Quelossim – 2,133 (962 males, 1,171 females); Velsao-Pale-Issorcim – 3,105 (1,543 males, 1,562 females); Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim – 4,928 (2,340 males, 2,588 females)