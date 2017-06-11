71.58% voting in 7 p’chayat areas of Mormugao

VASCO: The fate of 204 candidates from seven village panchayats in Mormugao taluka was sealed in the ballot boxes on Sunday. The counting of votes will be held on June 13, at Multipurpose Sports Complex at Bhuteabhat Baina, Vasco.

The seven panchayat bodies in the taluka have recorded 71.58 per cent of voting.

The election for the two wards of Sancoale village panchayat – ward V and ward VI will be held on July 1.

The counting of votes for Sancoale panchayat will be held on July 2.

In Chicalim panchayat, the total percentage of voting recorded was 68.39 with 5,343 voters exercised their ballots, out of 7,812 voters.

In Chicolna-Bogmalo panchayat, the total voting recorded was 77.49 per cent wherein 1,329 electorates cast their ballots, out of the total 1,715 voters.

In Sancoale panchayat, the total percentage of voting recorded was 73.41 with 9,681 voters exercising their franchise, out of the total 13,188 voters.

In Cortalim panchayat, the total percentage of voting recorded was 71.04 with 3,854 exercising their franchise, out of the total 5,425 voters.

In Quelossim panchayat, the total percentage of voting recorded was 79.70 with 1,700 voters casting their ballots, out of the total 1,233 voters.

In Velsao-Pale-Issorcim panchayat, the percentage of voting recorded was 70.58 wherein 2,189 voters cast their ballots, out of the total 3,105 voters.

In Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim panchayat, the percentage of voting recorded was 67.43 with 3,323 electorates exercising their franchise, out of the total 4,928.

There were 204 candidates in fray for the 61 wards excluding two wards of Sancoale panchayat. The polling was held at 69 booths.

Of the 30,494 voters in the taluka, 27,325 exercised their franchise including 13,087 males and 14,238 females.

A close finish is expected in all the wards of seven panchayats.

Voters made beelines at some of the polling booths in Sancoale and Chicalim panchayats since early morning.

The highest voting percentage of 89.16 was recorded in ward no 9 of Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim at a booth located in Government Primary School, Borsulem. Out of the total 323 voters here, 288 cast their franchise.

Youth showed much enthusiasm in casting their ballots. There was no report of any untoward incident in the taluka during the polling.