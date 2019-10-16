70-yr-old feared drowned

Mapusa: Police has registered a missing complaint after a 70-year-old man is feared drowned in the Aldona River after he allegedly made an attempt to end his life by jumping into the river.

According to police in the evening at around 4- 4.15 pm a man is suspected to have jumped into the river as he kept his clothes, suicide note, watch and mobile on the ferry jetty. The incident came to light after locals checked the belongings on the jetty including the suicide note and informed the Mapusa police who rushed to the

spot.

The search operation was launched but till late evening the body was not found. Police is investigating the case further.