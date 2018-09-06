70% streetlights non-functional in Sanguem, says Gaonkar

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar has appealed to the government to handover the power portfolio to another minister as Pandurang Madkaikar is recovering from illness and most of the works are delayed.

He made the demand during a press conference held in Sanguem on Tuesday.

SMC chairperson Roumaldo Fernandes, councillors Caroz Cruz, Suryadatta Naik, Sandesh Kosambe, Anita Mapari, Rosamaria Fernandes and electricity engineer were present.

MLA Gaonkar said that 70 per cent of his constituency has non-functional LED streetlights.

Gaonkar said, “The villagers are blaming the MLA, panchayat members and civic body for non-functional streetlights. With much fanfare, the government awarded the contract for replacing tubelights with LEDs to a contractor. When the tubelights were replaced with LED the people were very happy that the roads were illuminated. Unfortunately within a few days the LED lights have stopped functioning and the villages are in darkness” he said.

He said that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is around the corner and the idol immersion sites are in total darkness.

“I am part and parcel of the Government but it has become impossible for me to address the issue raised by the public in respect of street lights,” he said.