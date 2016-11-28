7 of 10 Taleigao ATMs non-functional

PANAJI: Problem related to cash withdrawal continue to haunt the people living in and around Taleigao with 7 of the 10 ATMs becoming non-functional.

And, so the residents of Taleigao village have to either travel to Miramar or Caranzalem or Dona Paula to withdraw cash from the ATMs to avoid standing in long queues, in the absence of functional ATMs.

“The most reliable ATM since the last week has been that of the State Bank of India (SBI). Normally I try at least 4 ATMs before coming to this one on my way from home,” said a man waiting in queue at the ATM adjacent to the State Bank of India’s Taleigao branch.

A young man said that while the SBI ATM is the only nearest source of cash withdrawal around the market, the next closest ATM is more than a kilometre away.

“In the morning before going to the market, it has become a routine for me to first hunt an ATM that can dispense cash and then go to buy daily needs,” he added.

When this reporter checked the ATMs in Taleigao, 4 ATMs were found to be closed and another two had no cash to dispense.

As the day turned into dusk, the HDFC ATM too ran out of cash and the guard had to pull the shutter of the counter half way down.

ICICI ATM near the Taleigao Church had no cash to dispense.

Residents informed that the ATMs of ICICI, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India and a co-operative society have been shut since the day demonetisation has been

announced.