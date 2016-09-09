Saturday , 10 September 2016
7-day remand for flesh trade accused

Posted by: nt September 10, 2016 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

MARGAO
The anti-human trafficking unit-Margao, on Friday, produced two persons, arrested by them on Thursday in a flesh trade raid, before Judicial Magistrate First Class-Margao who remanded them to seven-day custody.
Police had conducted the raid at KTC bus stand area and arrested two Delhi-based persons and rescued three girls.
Police inspector of the anti-human trafficking unit Loveleen Dias, on Thursday, had said that the two alleged accused were trapped along with three victim girls. The alleged accused were identified as V Yadav, 44 and M Kharebanda, 61, both from Delhi, who were responsible in bringing the victim girls to Goa from Delhi.
Police said that the rescued girls are from Pune, Calcutta and Mumbai.

