7-day remand for flesh trade accused

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The anti-human trafficking unit-Margao, on Friday, produced two persons, arrested by them on Thursday in a flesh trade raid, before Judicial Magistrate First Class-Margao who remanded them to seven-day custody.

Police had conducted the raid at KTC bus stand area and arrested two Delhi-based persons and rescued three girls.

Police inspector of the anti-human trafficking unit Loveleen Dias, on Thursday, had said that the two alleged accused were trapped along with three victim girls. The alleged accused were identified as V Yadav, 44 and M Kharebanda, 61, both from Delhi, who were responsible in bringing the victim girls to Goa from Delhi.

Police said that the rescued girls are from Pune, Calcutta and Mumbai.