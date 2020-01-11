686 Goans avail of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji: As many as 686 Goans have availed of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), a central assistance scheme that provides interest subsidy on housing loan for the economical weaker section, lower income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG) people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship scheme of the Ministry for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

The PMAY has been implemented in the state since October 2, 2018.

The scheme can be availed for new construction and addition of rooms, kitchen, toilet etc to existing dwellings as incremental housing and also those households living in kutcha and dilapidated houses by 2022.

The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) is one of the components of PMAY implemented through Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) in the state.

Credit-linked subsidy is available for housing loans availed for new construction and also to acquire a new house from a developer or builder and even for buying a house from secondary market through repurchase.

In Goa, a total of 686 loans were sanctioned under this component for construction of new homes as well to purchase flats.

Large number of beneficiaries are from six urban areas while very few applications are from seven municipal councils. The maximum

number of 177 beneficiaries availing interest subsidy on home loans are from Mormugao followed by Mapusa (152), Margao (135) and

Panaji (116).

There are 67 beneficiaries from Ponda, and 23 from Bicholim.

Very less number of people from Valpoi, Canacona, Curchorem, Quepem, Pernem, Cuncolim and Sankhali availed the scheme. A total of 16 beneficiaries availed loans from these urban areas.

People from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) having an annual income between 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, seeking housing loans from banks, housing finance companies and other such institutions are eligible for an interest subsidy at the rate of 6.5% for tenure of 20 years for loan amount up to Rs 6 lakhs.

The carpet area of houses being constructed or enhanced should be up to 30 square metres and 60 square metres for EWS and LIG respectively in order to avail of this credit-linked subsidy.

The Middle Income Group (MIG) – I comprise households having an annual income between Rs 6, 00,001 and Rs12, 00,000.

And, the Middle Income Group (MIG) – II comprise households having an annual income from Rs12, 00,001 up to Rs18, 00,000. So, effectively anyone earning between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 18 lakh per annum can avail of subsidized loans provided other conditions are met.

In the MIG – I category, individuals get 4 per cent interest subsidy on a loan amount up to Rs 9 lakh, and in the MIG – II slab category individuals get a 3 per cent subsidy on a loan amount up to Rs 12 lakh but the additional loans beyond the subsidised loan amount is at a non-subsidised rate.

Under PMAY, the area of the house is different for all categories but it is the carpet area that is to be

looked at.

For MIG I, the carpet area is up to 160 sq mt and 200 sq mt for MIG

II category.

These subsidised loans can be availed from any primary lending institutions such as scheduled commercial banks, housing finance companies, regional rural banks, state cooperative banks, urban co-operative banks, small finance banks, non-banking financial

companies etc.

As per the guidelines, an individual earning member (irrespective of its marital status) may be considered as a separate household provided that he/she does not own a pucca (an all weather dwelling unit) house in his / her name in any part of India.