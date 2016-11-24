67 killed in power plant collapse in China

Beijing: At least 67 people were killed today when an under construction platform at a power plant collapsed in east China’s Jiangxi province, the latest industrial disaster to hit the world’s second largest economy.

The accident occurred at about 7.00 am when a cooling tower platform plunged to the ground, trapping people beneath it, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

70 people were working at the site when the platform collapsed at the Fengcheng Power Plant in the city of Yichun.

68 people were killed, one person was missing while two others were injured, whose conditions remain unknown.

More than 200 firefighters were deployed for rescue work along with search and rescue dogs. 32 fire engines and 212 military personnel had also been deployed, local officials said.

Images from state broadcaster CCTV showed a pile of twisted metal and dozens of rescue workers searching for victims under the rubble.

The construction of two 1,000-megawatt coal-fired power units at the power station began last July and was expected to be completed by early 2018, the local government said.

China has a long history of industrial accidents, from factory explosions to mine collapses and there have been growing demands for more stringent safety standards.

Last year, the Chinese port city of Tianjin was rocked by two massive blasts, killing at least 173 people and injuring hundreds others.

A metal dust explosion at a car parts factory in eastern China in August 2014 killed at least 75 people and injured more than 180.