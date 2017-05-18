64th National Award Winning Film Festival starts today

The 64th National Award Winning Film Festival (NAWFF) will be inaugurated today at the hands of film director Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kirti Kulhari. The inauguration will be held at 6.30 p.m. at Inox Screen 1 and a total of 38 films will be screened through the festival. NT BUZZ writes more on the film festival

NT BUZZ

Marathi award winning films ‘Kaasav’ that won the Sawrna Kamal for the Best Feature Film and ‘Aaba Aiktaay Naa?’ that won the Best Direction in the non-feature film category will be the opening films at 64th NAWFF which will commence today. The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) in association with the Directorate of Film Festival (DFF) will host 38 films in 13 different languages till June 14.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, vice chairman of ESG, Rajendra Talak said: “The chief guests of the opening ceremony will be film director Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kirti Kulhari. Directors of the opening films Sunil Sukthankar (‘Kaasav’) and Aditya Jambhale (‘Aaba Aiktaay Naa?’) will also be present for the event.”

He also mentioned that directors and producers of National Award winning films from Goa in the last five years will be felicitated by the chief guests at the opening ceremony. Directors and producers of the films ‘K Sera Sera’, ‘Aaba Aiktaay Naa?’, ‘Enemy?’, ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ and ‘Baga Beach’ will be felicitated.

“The entry for the screening at Inox will be strictly by invites and for Cinephile members. There will be a live screening of the inaugural ceremony at Auditorium 1, Maquinez Palace, ESG. Entry for screening at Maquinez Palace is free for public on first come first basis,” said Talak.

Talak also mentioned that they are grateful to DFF for allowing them to host this festival in Goa.

Films to be screened are: ‘Majrati Keteki’, ‘Dikchow Banat Palaax’ (Assamese), ‘Bisorjon’, ‘Sahaj Paather Gappo’, ‘Praktan’, ‘Alifa’ (Bengali), ‘Wrong Side Raju’ (Gujrati), ‘Shivaay’, ‘Mukti Bhawan’, ‘Kadvi Hawa’, ‘Danal’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Pink’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Mahayodha Rama’, ‘Dhanak’ (Hindi), ‘Reservation’, ‘Allama’, ‘Railway Children’ (Kanada), ‘K Sera Sera’ (Konkani), ‘Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol’, ‘Maheshinte Prathinkaaram’, ‘Kunju Daivam’, ‘Minnanminungu The Freefly’, ‘Kaadu Pookkunna Neram’ (Malayam), ‘Ventilator’, ‘Cycle’, ‘Dashakriya’ (Marathi), ‘Lotak Lairembee’ (Manipuri), ‘Haanduk’ (Moran), ‘Dharma Durai’, ‘Joker’, ‘24’ (Tamil), ‘Peli Chuplu’, ‘Sathamanam Bhavathi’, ‘Pullimurugan’, ‘Janatha Garrage’ (Telugu) and ‘Madipu’ (Tulu).

(The National Award Winning Film Festival will be inaugurated at 6:30 p.m. at Inox Screen 1. Screening at Maquinez Palace is free for public.)