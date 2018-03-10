63 fish breeding zones to be demarcated in Goa

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

PANAJI

In a first of its kind exercise using Global Positioning System (GPS) via Google maps, the state government would soon demarcate 63 fish breeding zones along the coast of six talukas. The zones gave been identified by the fisheries department.

The move is an attempt towards conserving marine life and its species by protecting these breeding zones from different activities including motorised boats and other water sports activities.

The fish breeding zones which have been identified are mainly of shellfish. The 63 zones include 9 in Canacona, 15 in Tiswadi, 10 in Salcete, 12 in Mormugao, 2 in Pernem and 15 in Bardez taluka.

“Our department’s field surveyors with the help of local fishermen have identified certain zones and the list has been submitted to coastal reserve zones and coastal zone management plan. They are going to do the GPS demarcation of those areas,” said Secretary Fisheries Govind Jaiswal while speaking to this daily.

He informed that once these identified zones are demarcated, they would be notified by the government. Then the department along with other state and central agencies would examine the different activities that take place in these areas so as to ensure that there is no damage done to the marine life.

“We will take action and precaution about the activities to be allowed, disallowed or put certain restrictions as per the requirements, as these fish breeding areas are sensitive zones,” Jaiswal said.

Traditional fishermen in Zuari river have been writing a number of letters to the department for years complaining about water sports activities in the river that were seriously undermining fishing activities.

It is learnt that final decision on banning or restricting the different activities including motorised boat fishing or water sports activity will be taken by the department after consulting scientists and researchers from the field including the agencies of the central government that will ascertain the damages that may be caused to marine life.