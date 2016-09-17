63% accident victims in 2015 were two-wheeler riders

Amresh Parab | NT

PANAJI: Sixty-three per cent of road accident victims in 2015 were either two wheeler riders or pillion riders. According to statistics, 311 persons had lost their lives in road accidents last year out of which 167 were riders while 30 were pillion riders. Apart from this, 59 pedestrians, 20 drivers, 14 passengers, three cyclists and 18 (others) also died in road accidents that year.

Listing out reasons for road accidents, a senior police officer said that the prime reason is rash and negligent driving. However, other reasons which cannot be ignored include drunken driving, overtaking from wrong side and at wrong place, over-speeding, cut in sharply after overtaking, mechanical breakdown, not keeping safe distance between vehicles, faulty road engineering, inadequate road signs, an officer said.

Dharmesh Angle, DySP Traffic North Goa said that it is collective responsibility of everyone that would help to cut down/control the road accidents and fatalities arising out of it. “What is lacking is

civic sense and knowledge of the law. One needs to be street smart,” said Angle.

“People may blame the government departments such as the police, the RTO or the PWD but it is the collective responsibility of the society which can help to reduce road accidents,” informed Angle.

Angle said that rash and negligent driving/riding is one of the major reasons for road accidents. “Riders/drivers especially young lack patience and also they lack maturity,” said Angle.

According to Angle, “there is also a need to upgrade infrastructure. The vehicle population is increasing and there is need to widen the existing roads. Majority of the accidents are reported during the peak hours.”

As per figures available, from 2010 to 2015, a total of 1819 people have died in road accidents out of which 74 per cent are in the age group of 18 to 44 years. 555 in the age group of 18 to 24 years considered to be students whereas those between 25 to 44 years are 794.

According to information since the last 30 months over 10,000 road accidents have been reported and out of the several riders/drivers involved in the accidents, 542 had no licence.