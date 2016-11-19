60% population troubled by demonetisation: Rajdeep

MARGAO: A leading TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai, on Saturday, said that the news on demonetisation of currency notes was published by a daily in Gujarat eight months in advance, and added that it alerted wealthy businessmen to convert their black money into white.

Sardesai was speaking at a programme of Dakshinayan Rashtriya Parishad at Ravindra Bhavan on the topic, ‘Patriotism, nationalism and humanism.’

“Eight months before the Prime Minister announced the decision of demonetisation of currency notes, a daily from Gujarat state carried this news item. The Dainik Jagran also published the same news. This has helped the top wealthy people to convert their black money into white, and the Prime Minister created funds for the BJP for the next election,”Sardesai alleged.

Criticising the BJP government and the Prime Minster for failure in recovering the black money that is stashed abroad, he said that if anyone criticises the government, he is being labeled as anti-nationalist.

Those who sought information on the surgical strike were too tagged as anti-nationals, he added.

Sardesai pointed out that sixty per cent of the country’ population has been troubled by demonetisation, and added that few media houses are providing biased news on it.

“BJP has failed to bring back black money from abroad. The decision of the Prime Minister has now thrown farmers and all the poor people on the streets and the Prime Minister teaches patriotism,”he said.

Swati Joshi and Amrut Kansar also spoke on the topic.