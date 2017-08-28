6 municipal councils in Goa become open-defecation free

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

As many as 47 wards in six municipal councils in the state have been granted the tag of open-defecation free (ODF) areas by the civic bodies after all the councillors gave an undertaking and got resolution passed that their respective wards were free of open defecation.

There were 19 wards in Mormugao, nine in Curchorem, seven in Sanguem, five wards each in Canacona and Curchorem, and two wards in Pernem, declared as ODF wards following a survey that found these wards to be less prone to open defecation.

Spearheading the movement towards making the state open-defecation free, the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA), the nodal agency to implement the Swachh Bharat Mission in the state, first targeted the municipal wards that were less prone to open defecation and identified 115 such wards.

“Since there has been little or no complaint about open defecation in these 47 wards, the municipal councils have declared them as defecation-free and a report will be sent to the state government accordingly. The state government will then ensure that the claim of the council is verified by the Quality Council of India (QCI) as the third party agency for certifying the protocol. In the next fortnight, 25 wards of Mapusa municipal council will be declared as ODF,” a senior official from the urban development department said.

In all 215 municipal wards, which have been reported to be used by people as open-defecation grounds, about 168 are yet to be declared ODF of which 100 wards are most vulnerable to open defecation. Most of these spots are open fields and spaces, slums and along water bodies.

There are around 3,011 households in 100 municipal wards of the remaining eight councils which lack toilet facilities. The municipalities have decided to declare these wards as ‘open-defecation free’ in the second phase only after they are equipped with bio-toilets at the black spots, for which the tender has already been floated.

Among the 14 municipal bodies, Margao, Mapusa, Bicholim, Mormugao, Ponda, Valpoi, Canacona, Sankhali and Quepem were leading with a sizeable number of open-defecation wards which accounts for 50 to 80 per cent of the wards.

These local bodies have followed a protocol for declaring the wards as ODF. It includes obtaining self-declaration from every school and self-help group in the ward stating that every student and resident has access to toilet and nobody defecates in the open. Thereafter, the council passes a resolution declaring the ward as ODF and publishes it in a newspaper inviting objections and feedback within 15 days.

As per statistics, there are 163 seated community and public toilets constructed so far at prominent places and there is a target to build 600 more seated community toilets and 300 seated public toilets and to provide 3,011 bio-toilets to individual households to achieve the goal.

The Goa State Urban Development Agency has, since December last year, been carrying out large-scale exercises engaging city-level stake holders’ meetings in all municipal councils. It was a massive campaign, which, while pointing out the ill-effects of open defecation, persuaded people to adopt safe sanitation practices. During the campaign, improvement of health and wellbeing of the whole community was underlined.

“The task at hand is to convert Swachh Bharat Mission into a movement of people. For this, not only people but also everyone involved with the Swachh Bharat Mission team should have a sense of ownership for the scheme, and belonging to the people that they work with,” said an official.