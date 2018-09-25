6 Indonesian women face deportation over work visa violations

PANAJI: Six foreign nationals working in a well known salon and spa in the city have been directed by the Foreigners regional registration office, (FRRO) Goa to leave the country owing to visa violations.

The notice was issued to the six women from Indonesia to leave the country by September 20; however they challenged the order of the FRRO in the High Court of Bombay at Goa. The matter will come up for hearing on September 25 and the Court has suspended till September 27 the order of the FRRO directing the foreign nationals to leave India.

According to FRRO officials, the six foreign nationals are identified as Ni Wayan Eppayuni, Nengah Juliastrini, Ni Putu Ayu Diah Wulan Dari, Luh Putu Evi Damayanti, Ni Komang Aris Apriani and Ni Nengah Prima Ayu Tarsini all from Indonesia. They were on an employment visa and the nature of work of five foreign nationals is stated to be spa trainer and the sixth as spa therapist at an ayurvedic medical manufacturing unit based in Bethora-Ponda.

According to FRRO officials, the Indonesian nationals are on a one-year employment visa and had entered the country earlier this year.

But as required by the rules, they did not register themselves with the FRRO within 14 days. However, when they approached the FRRO, Goa for registration, apart from delay in registration, more visa violations came to light, said an FRRO official.

While they were on an employment contract with the medical manufacturing unit in Bethora-Ponda, the women were working at a salon and spa in the city. FRRO officials said that this is also one of the visa violations. Owing to the visa violations, all the six women were directed by the FRRO to leave the country however the order of the FRRO has been challenged by them before the High Court of Bombay at Goa.