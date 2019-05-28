6 Bangladeshis held for using fake documents for passports

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals from Agra for allegedly preparing fake identity documents for other illegal immigrants to help them get passports, an official said on Monday.

“The UP ATS was getting information that some Bangladeshis, living illegally in Uttar Pradesh, used to call other Bangladeshis and make fake documents (used for identity) such as Aadhaar cards and ration cards. They used to get their passports made,” Asim Arun, UP ATS Additional Director General of Police, said in a statement. He added that the six Bangladeshi nationals were picked up from the Agra railway station on Sunday.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that all of them were residents of Bangladesh, who were living in India on the basis of fake documents. A case has been registered against them and they have been arrested,” Arun said. He added that the data retrieved from the accused revealed that they had also visited Punjab and Rajasthan. “During interrogation, they said they had unsuccessfully tried to go to Pakistan by crossing the barbed-wire fence. Their Pakistan-based accomplices had told them to sneak into Pakistan with the help of an electric tester to find out whether current was flowing through the fence. Four testers were seized from their possession,” the officer said.

Those arrested were identified as – Habibur Rehman of Madaripur district (in Bangladesh), Zakir Hussain of Narayanganj district, Mohammad Kabil of Khansama district, Kamaluddin of Sylhet district, Taizul Islam of Mymensingh district and Liton Miya of Ghazipur district.

Seven mobile phones, nine SIM cards, six Aadhaar cards, memory cards, besides cash, were seized from their possession, Arun said.

Last year, the ATS had picked up three persons, including a Bangladeshi national, for their alleged involvement in preparing fake passports, Aadhaar cards and other documents for illegal immigrants.